During Georgia State’s pitching change in the bottom of the ninth, at a time that James Madison had the bases loaded, Dukes hitting coach Mike Roberts walked up to catcher Jason Schiavone with a quick message.
“He goes, ‘Hey man, sit on your pitch and hit it. Hit it out of the park,’” Schiavone recalled. “As soon as he told me that, everything went right to silence. I couldn’t hear anything.”
Schiavone, who was 0-for-3 with a strikeout at the time, worked a full count against Panthers reliever Zach Ottinger, who was brought in to face the right-handed hitter. And as he unloaded a slider, Ottinger left it up in the zone and Schiavone didn’t leave any doubt about what happened next.
The sophomore sent the ball on a high arch to deep left center field on the chilly spring night that most balls were dying in the air, and it cleared the fence to give JMU a 4-3 walk-off win over Georgia State on Friday night at Veterans Memorial Park to win the weekend series.
Schiavone, who struggled at the beginning of the season with a 2-for-26 start through the first nine games, didn’t worry about that. He didn’t worry about his previous three at-bats, either. Instead, he was just trying to push a teammate or two across.
“Going up to the plate, that was probably one of the most calm at-bats I’ve ever had,” Schiavone said. “I was really locked in and was trying to do the little things to score some runs. Obviously good things happened and we walked it off right there.”
JMU coach Marlin Ikenberry kept Schiavone in the starting lineup during his hitting slump in March and he was rewarded for that with the walk-off blast, the second grand slam that the Dukes have ended a game with this season (Fenwick Trimble did it against Cornell on March 26).
Schiavone's long ball was his fourth of the season and of his 18 total hits this spring, 11 of them have been for extra bases.
But with the cold weather, Ikenberry didn’t know whether or not the fly ball was going to clear the fence. Then he remembered the power Schiavone had in his bat.
“I’ve said this before, when he makes contact, the ball goes a long way,” Ikenberry said. “Tonight, the ball was not carrying, so for the ball to go out — during the daytime he might’ve hit that house out there.”
The Dukes hadn’t scored until Schiavone’s swing sent the crowd of 242 into a frenzy, which later turned into an ice-cold shower from injured outfielder Trevon Dabney, who poured the remainder of the water cooler on Schiavone postgame.
But that swing wasn’t the only part of the game that Schiavone had his hand in — he was also behind the plate for his roommate Todd Mozoki, who had a career-best day on the mound.
After a rocky second inning, where Mozoki allowed three singles and a run, he settled down and was locked in. The sophomore didn’t allow another hit until the seventh inning and had five 1-2-3-innings to record career-highs in innings (eight), strikeouts (seven) and pitches (113).
“Honestly, it was the best game I’ve ever been a part of,” Schiavone said. “Todd, doing what he does and going as long as he did was just amazing. And I’m just so glad I could be a part of it and help him through it and get a W and the end of it.”
For Mozoki, he tried to keep the Dukes in the ballgame to allow the offense to go to work — and it did.
“It’s awesome just to get the win,” Mozoki said. “I [tried] to put my team in the best position possible. They’ll come through. They were making good plays for me, so we got the win. I’m happy.”
After the celebrations ended on the field, a new set was just beginning outside the fence. A crowd of JMU fans waited for Schiavone, the Dukes’ hero, to emerge from the playing surface with his catcher’s bags in tow. And when he did, they erupted.
“J-M-U” chants were audible before the fans went back to past left field — not too far from where the home run landed — and continued their tailgate. After the stadium’s lights turned off, Schiavone’s grand slam ignited a party, music and all, and it continued in the darkness of the Harrisonburg night.
Georgia State 010 000 002 – 3 6 1
James Madison 000 000 004 – 4 7 2
Watson and Hynek. Watson and Bell. Mozoki, Culkin, Kleinfelter and Schiavone. W – Kleinfelter (3-0). L – Ottinger (0-5). HR – J: Schiavone, ninth inning, three on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.