After a back-and-forth scoreless first half, James Madison’s offense woke up in the second half, and the result was a key non-conference victory.
The Dukes fired off 14 shots after intermission, with redshirt junior Lexi Vanderlinden connecting on the game-winner in a 1-0 women's soccer victory over Ohio on Sunday at Sentara Park.
Alexandra Blom, a redshirt senior, posted her 17th career shutout for JMU in the win. That achievement moved her into fourth place in program history for the most in a career.
The Dukes (3-2-3) return to action Friday in Sun Belt Conference play at Arkansas State.
"I love the back-to-back shutouts to end conference play,” JMU head coach Joshua Walters, Sr. said. “Ohio set up well in the first half and I was pleased with the team's ability to apply our tactics in the second half. We left a few goals on the field and will look to clean that up as we enter conference play next week. In the end, we have grown through the non-conference portion and I'm excited to see us enter Sun Belt play."
