The James Madison swimming and diving team wrapped up a two-day event at the Eastern College Athletic Conference Open Championships on Sunday in Annapolis, Md.
On Saturday, a quartet of Dukes recorded lifetime bests, led by Suzanne Earnshaw, who recorded two. Earnshaw swam a time of 58.54 in the 100-yard backstroke and a time of 58.60 in the 100-yard butterfly. Abby Maguire and Jordyn Schnell also recorded lifetime bests in the 100 fly, swimming times of 56.95 and 56.37 while teammate Angela Ritchie clocked in at 1:51.84 in the 200-yard freestyle race later that day.
On Sunday, Earnshaw and Maguire both achieved additional lifetime bests. Earnshaw clocked a 2:06.31 in the 200 backstroke while Maguire recorded a time of 10:06.40 in her 1000 split and a time of 16:47.90 in the 1650 freestyle. Maguire's times moved her up the ladder in the program's top 10 times, hosting the third spot in the 1000 and fourth in the 1650 freestyle. Jess Pryne recorded a time of 2:18.19 in the 200 breaststroke for a lifetime best time and the ninth fastest in program history.
Erin Jachym took eighth in the 200 backstroke finals with a time of 2:07.79
