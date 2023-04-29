Hannah Shifflett’s senior day was one to remember.
The James Madison first baseman clubbed a pair of home runs in her first two at-bats of the Dukes’ doubleheader sweep of Appalachian State on Saturday afternoon at Veterans Memorial Park.
Shifflett’s first longball was a towering two-run shot that just stayed fair as it hugged the left field foul pole in the first inning of the opening game. Her second? That was a no-doubt solo shot to left center field.
“It was surreal,” Shifflett said of her two home run day. “[It’s] kind of like a full-circle moment just knowing that this is my last day playing on this field.”
Unfortunately for Shifflett — or fortunately for App State — her bat wasn’t quite as loud the rest of the afternoon.
Instead, she settled for five walks in her next six plate appearances to finish 2-for-3 with a quinate number of walks and three RBIs in the twinbill.
“On-base percentage through the roof today,” Shifflett said with a laugh. “Obviously they’re going to play to the best that they think they’ll win, so if that’s what they want to do, that’s what they want to do.”
Shifflett powered the Dukes to a 6-2 win in the first contest and Jasmine Hall’s walk-off three-run homer led the purple and gold to an 8-5 victory in the second, which extended JMU’s winning streak to three games.
From the outside, the stellar performance could have seemed too good to be true for Mountaineer faithful. But for the JMU crowd of 925, the most-attended game of the season, Shifflett’s showing was another day at the park.
And her coach agreed — even if there was a little bit of extra fanfare around the game.
“I think sometimes when you’re a senior and it’s senior weekend, you almost put extra pressure on yourself, but she just played,” JMU coach Loren LaPorte said. “And she’s been playing the last two weeks. She’s had a lot of fun with it and just taking every moment she can and enjoying it.”
The 2022 Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Year moved into a tie for the fourth-most home runs in program history with former Dukes star Odicci Alexander with 39 shots over the fence.
Though she wasn’t aware of the feat, Shifflett was excited to hear that she pulled even with her former teammate, who led the Dukes to the 2019 College World Series.
“I had no idea that was a thing, but I’m honored,” Shifflett said. “I love Odicci. She was a great upperclassman. It was great playing behind her and to know that I’m in the same realm is amazing.”
But even as Shifflett’s bat calmed down from the first two at-bats — she was walked three times in the second game — her teammates’ bats woke up during the final game of the series.
Reed Butler clubbed a solo shot to left field in the second inning to extend JMU’s lead to two before Hall launched a walk-off three-run blast in the seventh to give the Dukes the win.
JMU’s sweep came at a pivotal time as the Dukes jockey for position in the Sun Belt Conference tournament in mid May with the final regular season series next weekend at Texas State.
“It’s huge,” LaPorte said. “I think it’s the momentum and the excitement and having a little bit of relief going into the tournament. … Hopefully it will help us with some kind of seed, but we got to take care of business at Texas State and win some games there.”
But Saturday afternoon marked the final time Shifflett, LaPorte’s mainstay at first base, played in Harrisonburg with the Dukes — seven years after she played her final high school game at Veterans Memorial Park.
And before the doubleheader began, LaPorte didn’t talk to Shifflett in the dugout. Shifflett asked her why and LaPorte said, “I can’t, I gotta keep it together.”
The bond between the two is strong, so for LaPorte to see Shifflett homer twice in her first two at-bats was special.
“We’ve just been through a lot together,” LaPorte said. “To see her be able to do that for the last time on our home field, it’s magical.”
