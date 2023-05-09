As James Madison prepares to open the Sun Belt Conference softball tournament Thursday in Lafayette, La., the Dukes could be nearing the end of the line for one of the program’s top players.
Hannah Shifflett, a starter at first base for JMU’s 2021 Women’s College World Series squad, has, in the two years since developed into one of the Dukes’ all-time best sluggers. Shifflett bashed her 18th home run of the season and 40th of her career over the weekend at Texas State, moving her past former JMU All-American Odicci Alexander for fourth on the JMU all-time list.
Not bad for someone the Dukes used a designated player to bat for early in her career.
“Going from my freshman year, I think I had five at bats, to being on that home run list with big names, a couple of them I played with, to know I was on a list with them, I was speechless when I saw that,” Shifflett said.
JMU, a new member of the Sun Belt Conference, enters the tournament as the No. 6 seed with a 28-18 record, 13-11 in the conference. The Dukes will face No. 3 seed South Alabama in the first round, and Shifflett, a senior, now knows that every time she steps on the field, it could be the final time in a highly memorable JMU career.
“It might not seem very different going from conference play to a postseason tournament, but it really takes it to another level of mindset to compete knowing that every next game could be my last,” Shifflett said. “It really amps up the adrenaline and the grit that each player has.”
Shifflett is easily the most experienced and accomplished player on the JMU roster, having started 174 games in her career, including the College World Series run two years ago and the Dukes’ NCAA Super Regional appearance in 2019.
Last season, she earned the CAA Player of the Year award after hitting 15 homers in 42 games, and she’s been in a leadership position as a fifth-year senior among several freshmen and sophomores playing significant roles for this year’s JMU team.
“I’m just happy for her overall,” JMU sophomore shortstop Jasmine Hall said. “She’s such a hard worker and it’s just fun to watch, man. When we’re in a tough spot she’s the one we look to get us out of it or start the rally, or whatever. As she is an upperclassmen she’s carried herself so well and it’s just fun to watch.”
Now, heading into the Sun Belt Tournament, Shifflett is hoping multiple games are left with the group of young teammates.
“Being a senior who will not be coming back, it’s definitely a different feeling than any other postseason,” Shifflett said.
