PENSACOLA, Fla. — The bracket opened up in front of James Madison. South Alabama turned into a roadblock.
The Jaguars, the No. 8 seed in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament, shot lights out Sunday evening inside the Pensacola Bay Center while fourth-seeded JMU was ice cold. The result was a 75-66 victory for South Alabama, which led from start to finish.
“It’s a tough ending,” JMU head coach Mark Byington said. “It’s tough because I love this group. They gave everything to this game. They gave everything to this season. It felt like sometimes we wanted it too much. They fought and we ran into a good team today. They are playing really good basketball.”
Isaiah Moore finished with 18 points and five assists to lead the Jaguars (19-15), while Owen White added 17 points, including multiple clutch buckets. The Dukes (22-11) got 20 points and seven rebounds from Mezie Offurum in what was likely his last JMU game.
But while the Dukes limited turnovers to seven and outrebounded the Jaguars by eight, they shot 12.5 percent from 3-point range while South Alabama knocked down 53 percent of its shots from the field, much to the delight of a large USA contingent that made the roughly one-hour drive from Mobile.
“Our fans were incredible,” South Alabama coach Richie Riley said. “Hearing the USA chant and seeing all that read out there gave them some extra juice. These guys deserve everybody to pour out of Mobile tomorrow and get out here and make this building an incredible home court advantage.”
JMU advanced to the Sun Belt Conference semifinals a day earlier when top-seeded Southern Miss and No. 3 Marshall were knocked off in their first tournament games. With that, the Dukes’ path to the championship and the program’s first berth in the NCAA Tournament since 2013 included the Jaguars and either 11th-seeded Texas State or No. 2 Louisiana, which JMU had recently defeated.
But from the start, it seemed like the Dukes’ first conference tournament championship in a decade was not in the cards. JMU missed a layup off the opening tip, offensively setting the tone for a tough night, while the Jags started hot and never trailed despite JMU making multiple mini-runs to make it close throughout.
JMU believed it had a favorable matchup with the ability to put the 6-8 forward Offurum on South Alabama’s All-Sun Belt guard Moore. And while the big man was able to keep the 6-1 Moore in front of him, he surprised the Dukes by being able to get shots off over Offurum early.
Moore scored five during South Alabama’s 10-0 start before the Dukes settled in a bit.
“I’m not sure what their idea to stop me was, but I just try to stay aggressive,” Moore said. “I know what frees my shooters up, just staying aggressive and true to my game, trying to get to the line.”
Offurum hit a couple of buckets, and Noah Freidel came off the bench and nailed a 3-pointer to get the Dukes going as JMU got back within a bucket.
But Richmond native Greg Parham, who finished with 16 points, came off the bench and sparked another Jaguars run, putting up nine quick points as South Alabama went ahead 27-16.
But JMU responded with an 8-0 run to claw back into it. A 3-pointer by Edwards got the Dukes back within two with a minute to go in the first, but the Jags closed the half with five straight points to go into the locker room leading 38-31.
Offurum scored twice over White early in the second half as JMU returned within three. But each time it looked like the Dukes were about to go on a tide-changing run, South Alabama had an answer.
The Dukes had an opportunity to cut the lead to four when Justin Amadi caught it underneath but missed, and a South Alabama 3-pointer stretched it back to seven with 12 minutes to go.
“We were so close to getting it back to within a possession game, and we couldn’t get over the hump,” Byington said. “Give them credit. I thought Isaiah Moore played great. I thought Owen White was terrific. Greg Parham was terrific and they are going to have a good chance tomorrow. They really are.”
JMU tried to push the tempo and continued to go at White on the drive but could never get anything going from 3-point range, while the Jaguars continued to shoot better than 50 percent from the floor.
South Alabama led 65-55 with four minutes to play, but Offurum continued to take it two White and scored to make it 67-62 Jags with less than two minutes to go.
But for all his defensive troubles, White nailed a dagger 3-pointer with a minute to go, and JMU could never get within a possession.
South Alabama 38 37— 75
James Madison 31 35 — 66
SOUTH ALABAMA (19-15) — J.Brown 3-4 0-0 8, Samuel 2-2 0-0 4, Jones 3-7 4-5 10, Moore 7-15 4-6 18, White 6-13 1-1 17, Parham 7-12 0-1 16, Kearing 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 29-55 9-13 75.
JAMES MADISON (22-11) — Offurum 9-15 2-3 20, Sule 1-4 0-0 2, Ihenacho 1-2 0-0 2, Molson 3-11 8-10 14, Morse 4-9 0-3 8, Edwards 4-9 4-6 13, Freidel 2-8 0-0 5, Amadi 1-3 0-0 2, Wooden 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-63 14-22 66.
3-Point Goals — South Alabama 8-18 (White 4-8, J.Brown 2-3, Parham 2-4, Jones 0-1, Moore 0-2), James Madison 2-16 (Edwards 1-2, Freidel 1-4, Ihenacho 0-1, Offurum 0-1, Sule 0-1, Molson 0-2, Wooden 0-2, Morse 0-3). Fouled Out — Parham. Rebounds — South Alabama 30 (Samuel 12), James Madison 35 (Molson 9). Assists — South Alabama 9 (Moore 5), James Madison 7 (Offurum, Sule, Ihenacho, Molson, Morse, Edwards, Wooden 1). Total Fouls — South Alabama 20, James Madison 17.
(1) comment
They lived by the 3, they died by the 3. Too many wild shots and not enough pressing.
