In Kane Wommack’s first year at South Alabama, the Jaguars appeared to be in the driver seat to make a bowl game after a 5-3 start, but the team lost its final four games in 2021 to miss the postseason.
Wommack helped flip the script, with the addition of Toledo quarterback transfer Carter Bradley, as the Jaguars went 10-3 — the most wins in a season against mostly FBS teams — to finish tied for first in the Sun Belt Conference West Division.
“I think in year two, we built more consistency within our program and a higher expectation,” Wommack said. “I think we’ve got to continue to do those things. But that’s what competitors do, right? They find ways to create an edge and address the issues that they put on film in the past.”
After a successful second year under Wommack, South Alabama, who was picked to finish second in the West Division in the Sun Belt preseason poll, will visit James Madison on Sept. 30 for an already sold out heavyweight matchup in Harrisonburg.
But for the Jaguars, who had one of their best seasons in the 12 years as a program, they aren’t content with the 2022 campaign.
Instead, they’re hungry to build off of it.
“You don’t get comfortable, I think that’s the biggest thing,” Bradley said. “We won 10 games, which is a huge accomplishment, but those three losses speak more than those 10 wins we had. This is a team that’s very hungry to win 13 or 14 games a year, and continue to improve to make ourselves the best versions of ourselves.”
Led by Bradley, who threw for 3,343 yards with 28 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, the Jaguars’ offense averaged 31.2 points per game, up about seven points from Wommack’s first year in Mobile, Ala.
Wommack, a former defensive coordinator at Indiana, thought that Bradley’s second year at South Alabama could be more fruitful than his first after he’s been immersed within the program for two seasons.
“I’m excited now that he knows our culture better, he knows our scheme better, he knows our opponents better than where he was a year ago,” Wommack said. “I think there's an opportunity to create more production there for him.”
In addition to Bradley, the Jaguars offense returned a bulk of their productive players from last fall.
La’Damien Webb is back after he paced the backfield with 1,063 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns, while Braylon McReynolds and Marco Lee provided complementary attempts to combine for just under 600 yards on the ground with four touchdowns.
South Alabama’s receiving corps isn’t any different.
Devin Voisin and Caullin Lacy, the Jaguars’ top two leading wideouts, returned after they caught a combined 129 passes for 1,736 yards and 11 touchdowns. The only wideout that caught more than 13 passes that isn’t back is Jalen Wayne, who was the team’s third 800-yard receiver, and he’s now with the Cleveland Browns.
While the Jaguars’ offense appears to be almost entirely the same with nine starters back, South Alabama’s defense is the same with nine of its own starters back this fall, too.
The team’s top six tacklers are all back, including all-league defensive back Yam Banks, who recorded 50 tackles with five tackles for a loss, 11 pass breakups and five interceptions.
With 18 of the team’s 22 starters from last year back on the field, Wommack thought his team is in a much better spot when it comes to being in big moments.
He thought that his team didn’t expect to be in close games in 2021, including a 20-18 loss to Louisiana and an overtime loss to Coastal Carolina. But last season, it was different as the Jaguars edged Louisiana by three, and Georgia Southern and Southern Miss by a touchdown each.
Now, with his team as one of the conference’s top squads, Wommack is eager to see his team continue the program’s upwards trajectory in 2023.
“When you have a group of guys that have seen this work, it builds a certain level of confidence
that South Alabama is a program that can compete at the highest level,” Wommack said. “And the biggest reason is because it’s never happened before. This is such a young program that we had to get raised off the ground.”
