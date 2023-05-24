In the first meeting between James Madison’s lineup and Southern Miss ace Tanner Hall, the Dukes logged 12 hits off the right-hander in Hattiesburg, Miss. in mid-April.
JMU dropped that contest with the game-tying run on third, but the Dukes were in the contest for much of the game.
When Hall toed the rubber for the second time, this appearance in the Sun Belt Tournament double-elimination contest, it was a different story.
Behind the Sun Belt Pitcher of the Year’s complete game on the mound, Southern Miss downed JMU 7-1 on Wednesday afternoon at Riverwalk Stadium in Montgomery, Ala.
Hall fanned nine Dukes and allowed just three hits with an unearned run, as JMU will now face elimination on Thursday morning against Appalachian State at 10 a.m. EST.
And that first meeting with the Dukes was on the righty’s mind as he trotted out to the mound for his 2023 postseason debut.
“I definitely wanted to go out and do better than I did last time,” Hall said. “That’s kind of all I really told myself that I was going to try a little harder to minimize each mistake I make. … Overall, once I started rolling and the defense was making plays behind me, it made it a lot easier for me to just go out there and trust everything I was throwing.”
In the early going, it looked as if the Dukes would have a repeat performance of the first meeting against Hall as Dukes shortstop Mason Dunaway doubled down the right field line in the second at-bat of the contest.
Dunaway followed that up with a fourth-inning single, which he later came around to score on a Mike Mancini groundout. After that, JMU’s bats went silent in a hurry.
Hall retired the next 14 batters in a row before he conceded his third hit of the day, a leadoff single in the ninth by JMU two-way standout Jack Cone. That didn’t seem to affect Hall much on the mound as he sat down the next three hitters, two via strikeout to end the game.
“I thought Tanner Hall did an unbelievable job today, one of the best I’ve seen in my time as a baseball coach,” JMU coach Marlin Ikenberry said. “Just mixing pitches. … Tip your hat to him, he did an unbelievable job pitching to our guys.”
Hall’s approach in this meeting with the Dukes was the opposite that he used the first time around, Ikenberry said. In that mid-April game, Hall pitched fastballs high in the zone early in counts, but in the tournament, he tossed offspeed pitches early in the count and located down in the zone.
And JMU’s bats couldn’t do much with Hall’s dominant performance on the mound.
While the Dukes struggled to create any offense, the Golden Eagles didn’t have that issue. Southern Miss’ offense woke up after a Nick Monistere two-run homer in the fourth and plated at least one run in the next three innings.
The Golden Eagles scored a run off four of the six Dukes pitchers in the contest on 14 hits and five walks.
Now, the Dukes will turn the page towards App State, which took two out of three from the purple and gold during their regular season series in Boone, N.C.
And for Ikenberry, turning the page means that the Dukes need to get back to their brand of baseball with their season on the line against the Mountaineers.
“I think the biggest thing for our guys is to hit the reset button and get back to doing what we do well,” Ikenberry said. “Tanner did a great job against us. The big thing for us was we were swinging at pitches early in the count that we typically didn’t swing at. … We need to hit the reset button and get ready to go for tomorrow.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.