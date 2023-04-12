Spring football is in full swing, so it’s time for the first James Madison mailbag of the year.
Here’s a look at questions submitted via Twitter and email:
Who has the leg up in the QB room right now and do you see that QB starting the opener? – Mike Ray
The quarterback room is the most-watched position group this spring — and for good reason. JMU entered camp with a four-way quarterback battle, but coach Curt Cignetti pointed to the competition tightening up after Tuesday’s practice. It appears that Arizona transfer Jordan McCloud and redshirt freshman Alonza Barnett III will receive a bulk of the first and second-team reps, while Wake Forest transfer Brett Griffis and redshirt sophomore Billy Atkins will be mixed in with the third team.
I’d give the edge to McCloud with his previous starting experience at South Florida and Arizona, but don’t bank on a starter being named after the spring game. I’d imagine that will happen close to the Dukes’ opener against Bucknell on Sept. 2. Barnett, who was the scout team quarterback last season, is the future of the program at quarterback in my eyes and has the chance to win it this fall. But if he doesn’t, next spring could be a must-see competition.
What’s more likely — Jordan McCloud to win Sun Belt Player of the Year or the Heisman this season? – @fitzalltheway
If Todd Centeio couldn’t play his way into the Heisman conversation with a standout year last fall, I’d imagine a Sun Belt Conference quarterback would need to take their team to a New Year’s Six Bowl (probably the College Football Playoff) to be in the mix. I’d say Sun Belt Player of the Year is in reach, especially since Centeio, who was only on campus for nine months before the season started, won Offensive Player of the Year.
How are the new WRs fitting in? – @DukesTailgate
The new wide receivers — North Dakota State’s Phoenix Sproles, St. Francis (Pa.)’s Elijah Sarratt and South Florida’s Omarion Dollison — are fitting in pretty well in camp. Dollison, a speedy slot receiver, garnered praise from Cignetti last week.
“Dollison has made a number of big plays in practice,” Cignetti said on April 4.
Sarratt has been banged up with a tweaked hamstring, so he’s been limited in what he can do on the practice field for the last couple of weeks.
Even though the three transfers came to campus with collegiate experience, I’d keep an eye on some of the younger wideouts to see if they can push for playing time. A couple to watch? Redshirt freshman Erick Harris Jr. and redshirt sophomore Troy Lewis (transferred from former JMU coach Mike Houston and ECU before last season and was on the Dukes’ scout team).
Who is playing well at LB behind Walker/Jones/Hendrick? – @JMUsportsblog
When Cignetti name drops a player, it’s usually a good sign. And this spring it’s been sophomore linebacker Aiden Fisher, who changed his number to No. 11 this spring.
Cignetti spoke highly of Fisher a couple times this spring, including a few weeks ago.
“Fisher’s coming along big time,” Cignetti said on March 28.
Fisher, who checks in at 6-foot-1, 226 pounds, was a special teams standout last fall. He played in 10 games with five total tackles — all came at Old Dominion as the Dukes held a 37-3 lead and put the reserves in.
Talk about the depth on the defensive line - how deep will that unit be come fall and any surprises in the spring? – @Michael_2clutch
The defensive line is basically the same unit from last year without Jamare Edwards, but they replaced him with another Marshall transfer, Immanuel Bush. Isaac Ukwu being back is big for the entire defense, but especially that group with his leadership and experience on the defensive front.
I think this fall could be a big year for Jalen Green, who had 22 tackles — 6 tackles for a loss, 2.5 sacks and an interception last season. Mikail Kamara, who was dominant when he was on the field, is healthy this spring. If he stays on the field in the fall, the defensive line might be the best position group in the Sun Belt.
All in all, they’re good and they’re deep.
Who will step into Sam Kidd’s Free Safety role? With 3 starting safeties, who has stepped up on the spring / any surprises? – @Michael_2clutch
I’d expect Francis Meehan to step back into that role this season. The former walk-on played well in Kidd’s spot when he went down with a season ending-injury, so I think he earned the spot for his final collegiate season.
Meehan had a career-best season last fall with 30 total tackles and three pass breakups — all against Georgia State — at safety. In his first-career start, Meehan impressed with 10 tackles at Louisville with many ball carriers breaking into the third level of the defense and he was there to clean it up for JMU.
Do you think the defense will be a solid crew again? – Blase Austin. Are there differences in personnel/ scheme on the defense so far or with most returning are we seeing what worked last year being reinforced? – @calafidj
With these two questions being similar, I decided to combine them into one. I’d expect it to be similar to what worked last year, probably with a couple new wrinkles. We don’t get to watch too much of practice during the open media portion, but the top-ranked Sun Belt defense returned eight of the 11 starters and added more depth in the offseason.
The 2023 schedule is the most difficult I’ve ever seen for JMU by far which is great. However, after last years let down with injuries and lack of depth I worry about repeating that and our record not reflecting how good we are. In your opinion is the depth stronger this year enabling us to keep up with such a tough schedule and possible setbacks? – Justin Taylor
Last season, JMU didn’t play with the maximum number of scholarships allowed at the FBS level and when injuries piled up, it showed. This year, the Dukes will be at 85 scholarship players, which should solve the depth issue they had, especially on special teams.
The offensive and defensive lines are deep and so is the running back room. The only spot on the team that has untested depth at the moment appears to be at cornerback, but JMU seems to like the young talent it has there — notably Chauncey Logan Jr. and Brent Austin, both players that proved themselves in their freshman year last fall.
Can you speak to how last season’s success impacted recruiting? Is JMU getting in the mix for a different level of prospect? – Jonathan McNamara
This is something that became noticeable through the transfer portal when JMU added Todd Centeio before last spring. And it’s only grown from there.
JMU has been able to add high-level FBS transfers since the move to the FBS, especially after last season’s success. The Dukes brought in 10 mid-year transfers, eight came from the FBS ranks, including several from Power 5 programs.
I think that’s the start and the Dukes will continue that into the high school recruiting cycle and it should be more visible for the 2024 and 2025 classes. But JMU did add a few high-level recruits in their most-recent signing class, including three-star recruits defensive lineman Darold DeNgohe, defensive back Evan Spivey, and wide receivers Ibrahim Barry and Josh Phifer.
