James Madison picked up its second transfer commitment of the offseason, adding former St. Joseph’s guard Olivia Mullins.
Mullins, a 5-8 product of Somerset, N.J., announced her commitment via social media on Sunday. She started every game as a junior for St. Joe’s last season, averaging more than 30 minutes a contest for a Hawks team that went 20-11 and advanced to the WNIT.
She likely steps in to help replace some of the production at point guard lost with the graduation of Caroline Germond. Mullins averaged 8.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and three assists per game last season. That included a 12-point, six assists performance in a 78-66 loss to JMU last December.
The Dukes are coming off a 26-8 season that saw them win the Sun Belt Conference regular season and tournament titles and advance to the NCAA Tournament, where JMU lost to Ohio State in the first round.
But JMU lost two major contributors in Germond and Sun Belt Player of the Year Kiki Jefferson, who transferred to Louisville after playing four seasons with the Dukes.
JMU coach Sean O’Regan said he expected returning players, including Peyton McDaniel who scored 30 points in the SBC championship game, to help make up the production lost with Jefferson’s departure, but finding an experienced ballhandler to share the point guard load with rising sophomore Chloe Sterling was a top priority heading into the offseason.
In addition to Mullins, JMU had previously this spring added forward Ashanti Barnes, a 6-1 junior college transfer originally from Norfolk. Barnes started her college career at Old Dominion and averaged 11 points and eight rebounds this past season for a Trinity Valley Community College team that went 34-3 and advanced to the NJCAA title game.
In addition to McDaniel, who averaged 11.5 points per game last season, JMU also returns 6-4 center Ksyusha Kozlova, who averaged 10.5 points and 5.6 rebounds, as well as Jamia Hazell, who averaged 8.4 points last season.
The Dukes could still look to add another taller guard to aid in filling minutes lost with Jeffeson’s departure.
