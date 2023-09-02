As James Madison’s passing game struggled, running back Kaelon Black came to the offense’s rescue in the purple and gold’s season opener.
The Dukes trotted redshirt freshman Alonza Barnett III out for his first-career start, but after a 1-for-5 passing start with an interception, JMU leaned on its run game.
And as JMU went with a run heavy attack, Black emerged as the clear-cut back, which was what was expected entering the night. The redshirt sophomore helped set up multiple touchdowns with carries for 57 and 30 yards in the second quarter as JMU beat Bucknell 38-3 to open the 2023 season Saturday evening at Bridgeforth Stadium.
“We won the game, that’s always the objective,” JMU coach Curt Cignetti said. “And I thought we did some better things in the second half as a team. In the first half, we ran the ball well, our punt return game was really good. But we didn’t play good on defense, and we couldn’t throw the ball at all.”
In the opening half, JMU didn’t complete a pass down field with Barnett at quarterback, which resulted in Black’s high workload.
But Black, one of five running backs that played, was up for the challenge.
“[I was] most definitely just trying my best to bring my team up,” Black said. “I want to give thanks to my o-line, they did a very good job blocking. … We just take it play by play, and do what we can.”
Black finished the night with 12 carries for 126 yards to pace the Dukes’ rushing attack that accounted for 261 yards and two touchdowns.
Outside of Black’s hot first half, the Dukes were sluggish out of the gates.
JMU’s defense allowed Bucknell to rack up 204 yards, and a last-second field goal before halftime.
For Dukes linebacker Taurus Jones, part of it came down to effort, even though JMU coach Curt Cignetti said it was an execution problem.
“In the first half, personally, I think we came out lazy,” said Jones, who logged a team-high nine tackles with a sack. “Not intentional about our job assignments, and we let some plays slip out. Understanding that isn’t our standard.”
After halftime, the Dukes found success. JMU held Bucknell to just four offensive yards in the second half, in what Jones said came from the defense talking things over in the locker room.
And offensively? That improved, too.
Cignetti pulled Barnett in favor of Arizona transfer Jordan McCloud after two drives, which resulted in immediate offense.
McCloud’s first pass attempt was completed to Zach Horton for a 15-yard gain, the same amount that Barnett threw for the entire first half. McCloud, a fifth-year player, also had a 16-yard gain on the ground to set up a Ty Son Lawton touchdown run in his first series as a Duke.
From there, McCloud was rolling. He connected with wide receiver Reggie Brown for a 57-yard touchdown on a perfectly thrown deep ball into the redshirt senior’s hands early in the fourth quarter.
And on the very next drive, McCloud found freshman wideout Max Moss for a 13-yard touchdown to help pad the Dukes’ lead even more.
“We gave [Barnett] the first two series of the second half, and I thought we needed to do something,” Cignetti said. “Jordan came in, and did a fine job. … He made plays that a quarterback is supposed to make. That was a very nice throw to Reggie on the post and Reggie did a very nice job of running it down.”
Brown, who logged three catches for 77 yards and a touchdown, thought the Dukes’ second-half performance was closer to the potential of the team.
“Really in the first half, we were just getting a feel for it,” Brown said. “In the second half, we woke up. We had a better game going.”
McCloud finished the night 7-of-11 for 144 yards and two touchdowns, while Barnett was 3-for-11 for 15 yards and an interception.
With the Dukes’ lone FCS opponent down, JMU has a tough four-week stretch on the horizon, and it begins with a road trip to Virginia next weekend.
Black, JMU’s standout running back, knows JMU can’t afford to have the same first half against the Cavaliers.
“We have to start fast, that’s the most important part,” Black said. “We have to make sure that we don’t take any opponent for granted. We have a tough four week stretch, and we can’t come out flat at all no more. It showed tonight that we came out flat, but as a team we had to rally around each other.”
Brown, who was the team’s second-leading receiver a year ago, echoed Black’s message.
“I ain’t gonna say it humbled us, but we do have a lot of things to work on,” Brown said. “We know we have a lot of work to do. We didn’t come out strong in the first half, but we’re going to be way better next week.”
