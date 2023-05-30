For Sun Belt Conference Commissioner Keith Gill, watching James Madison's athletic department — specifically its football team — compete and win at a high level isn't a new experience.
Gill, who previously served as the University of Richmond's athletic director from 2012-2017, has firsthand experience with what it's like to compete against JMU — the Dukes and Spiders were football conference mates for the duration of his tenure.
He was there when JMU quarterback Vad Lee accounted for 455 yards of total offense with three touchdowns in the 55-20 rout of Richmond in 2014. And he was also present for JMU's first appearance on ESPN's College GameDay in 2015, ending with a 59-49 Richmond win.
In all, the Spiders were 1-4 against the Dukes in football when Gill led Richmond's athletic department. But those games helped set the table for JMU, which made its Sun Belt debut this past fall, a move supported by Gill's previous exposure to the Dukes.
So when JMU's FBS transition went almost as smoothly as it could have, including a 5-0 start en route to being the first team to enter the AP Top 25 rankings in its first year, Gill wasn't shocked.
"I've been really impressed with JMU," Gill said. "I can't say I'm surprised because that's been my experience when I was on the other side at Richmond competing against them. They were great then and I wouldn't have expected anything else with them coming into the Sun Belt."
While JMU made the move to its new league — and level of competition — on the gridiron look easy, it also seamlessly adjusted in the rest of its sports in the Sun Belt.
The Dukes made five Sun Belt tournament championship contests — won two trophies — and didn't have a team finish with an overall record under .500 this school year, the only athletic department in the league that didn't feature a team with a losing record.
As Gill thought about the Dukes' quick success in the Sun Belt, he said it might not foreshadow that every year will be as prosperous, but the one thing he can almost guarantee is that JMU will put a competitive product on the field in nearly every sport.
"JMU has always, at least in my dealings with them, have had comprehensive success," Gill said. "They've always had success in everything. … I don't think you can predict exactly what the success is going to be, but you certainly know that they're going to compete and hold their own. I would never say, 'I knew this was going to happen,' but I'm not surprised by the success."
In a year where JMU's football program — during its inaugural FBS season — went 8-3 and finished at the top of the East Division, it almost served as a litmus test for if the Dukes were ready.
After the Dukes posted the most FBS wins in a team's first season at the new level in college football history, it justified that thought process for JMU athletic director Jeff Bourne.
"Overall, it's been an excellent year for us," Bourne said. "And I think it's one where we validated where we thought we could be all along. I'll give a tremendous amount of credit for the preparation and the readiness that all of our teams, our infrastructure, have done to put us at this level because it doesn't just happen."
But football was one of many sports that immediately found high-level success in the Sun Belt.
Volleyball went 24-5 overall with a 15-1 conference record en route to the regular season and tournament titles to punch its ticket to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2017.
Both men's and women's soccer ran through their conference tournaments and appeared in the Sun Belt championship finals, while women's tennis did the same in the spring. And the women's basketball program shared the regular season title before winning the tournament crown and making its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2016.
For Gill, JMU's comprehensive success not only helped improve the rest of the conference, but he also thought it helped push the Dukes.
"I feel we're lucky to have JMU in the Sun Belt, they make our conference better," Gill said. "And I like to think that we make them better. I feel that it's a real symbiotic relationship. … I don't know that you want to declare everything the greatest thing in the world after one year, but I certainly think that there's no reason to think they're not going to be consistently solid."
The one area of concern in the Sun Belt move for Bourne was how baseball and softball would fare in two challenging leagues.
Baseball hadn't been dominant in the Colonial Athletic Association, which isn't known for being a mid-major baseball power, and it was set to join one of the top leagues in the country. On the flip side, softball, which is a proven winner and made the Women's College World Series in 2021, came off a year that ended in tragedy, so Bourne was curious to know how it would rebound in the competitive conference.
As it turned out, both teams played competitively and made each conference tournament while posting winning records.
Baseball, which entered the year as the No. 10 team in the conference, finished seventh and won its first postseason contest since 2016 as it logged its most conference wins since 2011. Softball, which dealt with critical injuries and a young squad, placed sixth in the regular season to make a Sun Belt postseason appearance.
For Bourne, those two squads illustrated his department's readiness to move to the Sun Belt. But as he looked at the bigger picture, it's not a time for JMU to be complacent.
Instead, he knows that the Dukes aren't the newcomers to the league anymore, and other teams now know what to expect and are coming for JMU's spot. While that may be the case, Bourne said it'd push him and the rest of the department to find other ways to help improve JMU's teams — whether adding personnel or improving facilities — to stay at the top of the league.
"I've been doing this a long time, it's college sports. We had a great year last year, we pat ourselves on the back and now we go to work," Bourne said. "Another great year this year means you've got to get after it hard. … The target gets a little larger on your back when you have a year like we had last year. We'll work very hard to start looking at every element that we do in every sport across the board."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.