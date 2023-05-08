When James Madison kicked off Sun Belt Conference play in March, the goal was to win as many series as possible to let the victories stack up when it came time for the tournament seeding at the end of this month.
And the Dukes, who have won four Sun Belt series this season, did something they haven’t all year this past weekend: record a sweep on the road.
JMU beat Marshall in all three games over the weekend to take its first road sweep and second conference weekend three-game conquest after it took a trio of games from Louisiana at the end of April.
For Dukes head coach Marlin Ikenberry, JMU’s eight-game road trip — and 13 of its last 16 away from Harrisonburg — prepared the purple and gold for the prime opportunity to go undefeated at Marshall.
“Playing as many games as we have on the road and just getting comfortable being uncomfortable, I think that’s what’s kind of evolved as our season’s gone on,” Ikenberry said. “Doing the flights and the travel different places … watching that evolve of us being uncomfortable on the road has made us become comfortable on the road.”
JMU entered the weekend in 11th place, one spot outside the conference tournament picture, but it was only one game out from leapfrogging a handful of teams. And with the three wins over the Thundering Herd, the Dukes sit in sixth place and are two games back from fourth.
If JMU were to finish in the top six, it would get a bye straight into the conference tournament’s double-elimination format, as the seventh through 10th seeds must play a single-elimination game first.
The idea of where the Dukes need to finish is on Ikenberry’s mind, but at the same time, he’s just taking each weekend one at a time.
“You don’t really plan for that, you just take it series by series,” Ikenberry said. “But as you get closer, you want to try to win every series and where the seeds lie, they lie. … You know it’s a really tough league top to bottom and you’re going to face really good pitching. When you look at it, you want to be in the tournament and be in the top half of the league.”
But against the Thundering Herd, the Dukes made ground on their conference foes to surge up the standings. JMU won the first two games convincingly, 13-6 and 7-3, before playing a tight weekend finale and scoring five runs in the ninth to win 8-4.
“It was really important for us to have a good weekend,” Ikenberry said. “We played really well. I was proud of how we competed and played. … I was just happy with how we took care of business and how we played baseball, just kept playing our type of style of game the entire series.”
Comeback wins are nothing new for JMU, which has won 19 games after trailing at any point in a contest this spring. The Dukes had a chance to complete a come-from-behind win on Wednesday at No. 21 Virginia, but their furious rally from an eight-run deficit came up shy with a pair of runners being stranded in the ninth to fall 9-8.
But when the Dukes entered the ninth tied with the Thundering Herd, JMU blew the doors open and did it rather quickly. Fenwick Trimble homered, Jason Schiavone clubbed a two-run double, Jaylon Lee had an RBI triple, and Coleman Calabrese hit a sacrifice fly to cap the Dukes’ run outburst.
For Ikenberry, his team is full of fighters.
“I think it describes the personality of our team now,” Ikenberry said. “Our identity is we’re not going to give up, we’re going to battle. … We don’t really look at the scoreboard as like, ‘Oh, we’re down.’ We look at it as, ‘Hey, keep doing what we do. … Just keep battling to score runs.’”
With two Sun Belt Conference series left on the schedule, a home date with Old Dominion next weekend, and a trip to Georgia Southern to cap the regular season, Ikenberry’s gritty ballclub has six games to continue its climb through the standings.
