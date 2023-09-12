CHARLOTTESVILLE — It’s become a bit of a college sports cliche whenever in-state teams compete.
Find the guy on the winning team who was overlooked by the big schools or wasn’t recruited by the losing team and highlight the inherent motivation to show the world they messed up — the revenge factor.
Yet following James Madison’s 36-35 victory at Virginia, it was a storyline simply too tough to avoid.
The Dukes’ list of top performers was dotted with players from every corner of the Commonwealth who didn’t get the time of day from the Cavaliers in high school.
There was Aiden Fisher from Fredericksburg, blocking a punt for a touchdown and recording a team-high nine tackles. Fellow linebacker Taurus Jones from Portsmouth added eight tackles while defensive linemen Mikail Kamara (Ashburn), Tyrique Tucker (Norfolk), and James Carpenter (Roanoke) lived in the Cavaliers backfield.
Cornerback Chauncey Logan from Salem was the Dukes’ best in pass coverage, and brothers Josh and Elijah Sarratt out of Stafford produced in all three phases of the game. Oh, and running back Kealon Black, who caught the winning touchdown pass, he’s from Virginia Beach.
That group received a total of zero scholarship offers from the Cavaliers.
“Oh man, it’s a great feeling,” Fisher said Saturday after his Dukes beat Virginia for the first time since 1982 in a series that went dormant for 40 years despite the schools being about 60 miles apart. “Being from Virginia, it’s huge for me. It’s something that you circle on your schedule. I can’t really put into words the feeling of being victorious over that.”
Yes, the Dukes entered the game as a touchdown favorite, so it wasn’t technically an upset. But James Madison, in the second year of a transition to FBS, was still visiting an ACC school with a stadium that seats more than 60,000.
Virginia fans still say admittance into JMU stands for “Just Missed U.Va.”
Carpenter, who came to JMU as a walk-on, had four tackles with 1.5 for a loss. He also had a quarterback hurry and batted down a third-down pass on Virginia’s final possession to earn the honor of College Football News’ National Defensive Player of the Week.
“I grew up a diehard U.Va. fan,” Carpenter said. “I’ve been to Scott Stadium countless times. I’ve been to [John Paul Jones Arena] probably 15, 20 times. I’d been diehard, so I had this one circled on my schedule for a long time. It’s a special one to me and special for other guys.”
It wasn’t Carpenter’s first time inside the Cavaliers’ Scott Stadium, but it was the most meaningful.
“This is No. 1, obviously,” Carpenter said. “I’ve been to a lot of good games here, cheering them on as a kid. But, yeah, this was definitely No. 1. My dad grew up kind of nearby in Madison County, so he grew up a big Wahoo fan and he kind of took me along with him when I was growing up. So it was a weird one, but it was special.”
