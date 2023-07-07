Tyson Thomas missed being a head coach. He missed planning a practice. He missed leading his own team.
It had been four years since he led the University of Nebraska-Omaha as the men’s head coach and the drive to run his own program returned. He’d spent time with the University of Virginia as a volunteer assistant and a year at UPenn as an assistant, but that wasn’t the same.
As Thomas headed into the summer, returning to the head coaching role became a reality as he accepted the position at St. Joseph’s.
But once he realized James Madison’s position was open, Thomassoon jumped on it. Why? He’d missed the Shenandoah Valley — just as he’d missed coaching.
“Having spent a few years at UVA, I fell in love with the area and the natural beauty of the area in this part of Virginia,” Thomas said. “But then also, [I] became more aware of the potential that lies within JMU. … Then especially as I got to know more coaches and learn more about the athletic department, it turned out to be an even better opportunity than I realized.”
Thomas was named the sixth coach in JMU women’s tennis history on Thursday morning to succeed Shelley Jaudon, who accepted the same job at Kentucky in late May.
But the Columbus, Neb., native believed that his long history as an assistant coach will help as he jumps back into running a program. Thomas said as an assistant, his job was to help move a program towards the goal the head coach layed out.
After Thomas has been in almost every role within a college tennis program — player, volunteer assistant, assistant and head coach — he’s very understanding of what it takes to succeed. And he’s ready to utilize his past experiences with the Dukes.
“As an assistant, I’m doing my job well if the head coach is thriving and the team is thriving,” Thomas said. “To be able to shift back into that head coaching role, it’s on me to set the course for the team and to help create the culture and the philosophy and the values that make the pillars of our program.”
While Thomas will leave his own mark on the JMU program, he isn’t inheriting a slouch. Under Jaudon’s guidance, the Dukes won two Colonial Athletic Association championships, made their first two NCAA tournament appearances and were the runner-up in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament this past spring.
Thomas repeatedly mentioned the success that Jaudon and her staff were able to build the Dukes into, but he also has his own vision for what the Dukes will look like on the court in the future.
Part of that vision is to build off of the past success and another piece is for his players to compete with joy.
“I’m really excited about building something that’s a forward thinking and innovative program,” Thomas said. “We need to do a lot of things right initially, in terms of building the proper culture and making sure our values are in place. … I want our players to train incredibly hard, but I want them to enjoy every step of the process, which ultimately manifests itself as they’re able to compete freely with a real sense of joy.”
And as Thomas works on instilling his culture within the JMU program, playing prepared without added pressure is something that the Dukes’ newest coach is aiming for.
“At the end of the day, if they’re prepared properly and they’re competing freely and with a sense of joy and really enjoying the moment, then I’ll consider myself successful,” Thomas said. “The wins and losses will work themselves out, but we’ll know we put the right amount of work in to get there.”
With the goal of making a deep run in the NCAA tournament in front of him, it won’t be the first time that Thomas has helped guide a team far into the spring. While he was on staff at Virginia, Thomas helped the Cavaliers to the 2022 quarterfinals and saw Emma Navarro win the NCAA singles title in 2021.
That paired with Thomas’ knowledge of the area to continue to build the Dukes into a tennis power was something that stuck out to JMU Athletic Director Jeff Bourne.
“The culture of the JMU women’s tennis program is strong and we’re excited to have Tyson aboard to lead our student-athletes into the future,” Bourne said in a statement. “Given his coaching experience at the University of Virginia, his knowledge and ability to recruit in this state and region will be very beneficial to our program.”
As Thomas gets set to take over his second program within two months, there’s a lot of work to be done. He’s working on moving from Philadelphia, but he’s also excited to get on the court with the current JMU team.
And when the season rolls around, the excitement of a match hasn’t waned from Thomas, who was an accomplished player himself at the University of Nebraska-Kearney — the butterflies are still there even when he’s on the sideline coaching his squad.
“I still feel that same sense of excitement on match day as we’re warming up and getting ready for a big match like I did as a player,” Thomas said. “I consider myself incredibly lucky and I’m very grateful to have this opportunity to lead JMU and build something special.”
