After leading James Madison’s pro day in multiple categories, wide receiver Kris Thornton received a rookie minicamp invitation from the Baltimore Ravens, he told the Daily News-Record on Sunday afternoon.
Thornton recorded the top vertical jump (41 inches), 40-yard dash (4.45) and three cone (6.76), while posting the second-best broad jump (10’5’’) and 5-10-5 (4.22) marks in front of all 32 teams in late March inside Bridgeforth Stadium.
Before he dazzled in front of the NFL scouts through testing, Thornton was the Dukes’ top wideout in his final season of college football. He logged his second straight 1,000-yard receiving season this past fall — the first JMU player to accomplish the feat — with 1,015 yards and seven touchdowns on 59 catches.
The Manassas native was a speed threat in the slot for the Dukes and found ways to get open down the field despite being the team’s top receiving threat. In his three seasons in Harrisonburg, Thornton recorded 2,540 yards and 23 touchdowns he transferred from the Virginia Military Institute.
Even though Thornton only played for JMU for a trio of seasons, his name is littered all over the Dukes’ record book. He owns the single-season receptions record — tied with Antwane Wells, who did it in the same season (83, 2021) — and he sits in second for career receiving touchdowns (23).
Thornton ranks third all-time in career receptions (168) and fourth in career receiving yards. He also set the single-game receiving touchdowns mark with four against Campbell in 2021.
Thornton is the second JMU player to receive a rookie minicamp invitation this year, as he joined quarterback Todd Centeio, who will attend the Kansas City Chiefs’ camp next week.
