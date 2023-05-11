Before the James Madison women’s lacrosse team had finished celebrating in front of cameras that broadcast the reaction to receiving the No. 7 overall seed in the NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Tournament worldwide to an ESPNU audience, JMU staffers were in the background of the scene at the Atlantic Union Bank Center, already preparing for the undertaking of hosting an NCAA postseason event.
In addition to the players and coaches on hand last Sunday to watch the NCAA selection show, JMU athletics staffers from a variety of departments were also inside the AUBC conference room, springing to action as soon as the details were official. JMU would host the first and second rounds of the NCAA Tournament, beginning Friday at 2 p.m. with Army West Point, Maryland and Drexel all coming to town.
The 9 p.m. start to the selection show made for a late night Sunday, but in truth the preparations to host began weeks earlier when it became clear the Dukes had one of the best teams in the country.
“We really wanted to make sure we’re not doing anything shortsighted or halfway with these types of hosting opportunities,” JMU assistant athletic director for communications Kevin Warner said. “That work doesn’t happen by accident. There is actually a lot of planning and preparation that goes into that. For a while now we thought we had a good chance to host, and what you saw in real time was folks called into action when we had confirmation. But the work started way before that.”
JMU staffers have significant experience hosting postseason events. Before joining the Sun Belt Conference for the 2022-23 school year, JMU typically hosted a handful of Colonial Athletic Association tournaments each year. The Dukes have also previously hosted the NCAA lacrosse playoff in 2018 and Vetarans Memorial Park has been the home to NCAA Softball Regionals. Before making the jump to FBS football this fall, JMU hosted at least one FCS playoff game on an almost annual basis.
While the NCAA lacrosse tournament is designed to have the top eight seeds host early rounds, there is still a bidding process to get those games and home games aren’t guaranteed to a top seed if the school isn’t equipped to host.
In this case, the bid process was less a financial guarantee — which sometimes comes into play for FCS football playoffs — and more checking off boxes that JMU and the Harrisonburg area could pull off the event.
That includes handling ticket sales, parking, securing access to facilities including the playing field at Sentara Park, providing liaisons to the visiting schools, access to laundry and sports medicine for the teams and lodging.
That last one proved to be the biggest concern in this case. The first and second rounds of the tournament coincide with graduation weekend at JMU, which typically makes it difficult to find a hotel room anywhere in the Shenandoah Valley, let alone near the JMU campus.
Victoria Wilson, JMU’s assistant director of facilities and events, had to find lodging for three teams outside of Harrisonburg, but close enough to satisfy NCAA requirements. That means one visiting team is staying at the Massanutten Resort, 13 miles west of the stadium while the other two are in Staunton, 23 miles away.
“All of the Harrisonburg hotels are booked,” WIlson said. “It’s a challenge to get those hotels and make sure they are accommodating the needs each of the teams have. Lodging has absolutely been the hardest for us. There’s rules on how far teams can be from the venue. They have requirements for meeting rooms, to be able to have meals catered for them and a film location.”
Other things about the gameday experience change when the NCAA comes to town. For lacrosse that means setting up a ticketing operation that normally doesn’t come into play because JMU lacrosse games offer free admission during the regular season.
Sarah Holmes, a director of ticketing, came to JMU from Northwestern. The Wildcats, this year’s No. 1 overall seed, are no stranger to hosting NCAA lacrosse, so Holmes was on hand at the selection show putting her experience to work.
The late start to the selection announcement meant JMU staffers were working late into the night preparing for tickets to go on sale online by Monday morning.
“It’s amazing just how much our team springs into action,” JMU associate athletic director for ticketing and strategic revenue Brad Burgess said. “People are called in to work hours that maybe aren’t in their job description to make sure this gets done and goes smoothly.”
In addition to online sales, the ticket office also has to move equipment to Sentara Park to handle scanning tickets at two entrances and assure the technology is in working order.
Because these aren’t officially JMU home games, certain aspects of the game day presentation also have to change. Video introductions and music cues are presented equally for every team in the field, and working with the visiting teams on preparing those items was part of the work that began late Sunday after the field was announced.
With a shot at a national championship on the line, there’s also simply more interest and eyeballs on Sentara Park this weekend. JMU broadcast crews use much the same strategy for streaming a postseason game as regular season, but with the Dukes also hosting rival Old Dominion in baseball all three of those games were previously scheduled to stream on ESPN+.
As JMU waits to get its permanent ESPN production facility online at the Atlantic Union Bank Center, the attempt to stream multiple games from separate venues this weekend requires borrowing equipment to produce each contest onsite.
There’s also more outside media coverage to accommodate. In addition to JMU sports information director Nick Kerver, who works directly with the JMU team all season, the Dukes provide another SID, Chris Brooks to be the onsite media director for the tournament.
For Brooks, who was the lacrosse SID during JMU’s 2018 run to the NCAA title that included three games at Sentara Park, that meant immediately coordinating with the visiting teams about their information and needs for the weekend, as well as setting up the credentialing process and preparing to host local and visiting media.
“This has been probably a month-and-a-half process at minimum,” Brooks said. “I think we knew we were putting ourselves in a position to host. This wasn’t like a ‘oh, hey, we’re hosting, let’s figure out how to do it’ thing. We’ve been really fortunate to have people who know what they are doing with this and to be a resource for those who are doing it for the first time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.