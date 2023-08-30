The first thing to keep in mind is that Kiyomi McMiller is a different kind of kid.
Whether it was signing up to play against and dominate eighth graders when she was only in first grade, picking up a Division I scholarship offer before middle school, or becoming the first high school athlete to sign an endorsement deal with Jordan Brand, McMiller has always stood out.
She also has a tendency to choose a unique path.
This is why, yes, a five-star prospect and likely McDonald’s All-American point guard recruit is seriously considering James Madison University.
For real.
Earlier this month McMiller, a Maryland native who is playing high school ball for Life Center Academy in New Jersey, narrowed her list of potential schools to 10, then to seven. JMU made the cut both times. The Dukes are the only true mid-major left on the list, which also includes Rutgers, Ole Miss, Temple, Penn State, UCF, and Florida State.
McMiller has been around the game her entire life — parents Mike and Ravilia have coached at various levels, and playing against older players at a young age offered an early glimpse at the realities of the recruiting process — and she says the experience has shaped how she’s handled her own recruitment.
“It is pretty cool to get to figure out what school I want to go to because I’ve been around a lot of older players in my time and I got to watch them go through their recruiting process and see them find the right school,” McMiller told the Daily News-Record. “Now it’s my turn.”
McMiller’s interest in JMU didn’t come out of nowhere. That first scholarship offer in fifth grade? It came from Dukes’ head coach Sean O’Regan. JMU has made McMiller a priority in recruiting ever since. Back in 2021, when COVID-19 restrictions were lifted to allow recruits to visit college campuses again, McMiller was the first high school athlete JMU hosted.
In October, she’ll be back again, this time for an official visit where O’Regan and his staff will make every effort to seal the deal with what would be the most high-profile high school player the Dukes have ever signed.
It’s all a little hard to believe.
In women’s basketball, in particular, the top-level recruits seem to mostly all end up at the same handful of programs. Even the JMU coaches have had their moments of doubt.
A source close to the staff said there had been times over the past year when they’ve double-checked with McMiller that her interest was genuine, that she wasn’t just being nice.
But the Dukes have been assured by McMiller and her circle they aren’t just wasting time and resources.
“Coach Sean offered me in the summer of fifth grade, and he was my first offer,” McMiller said. “For him to offer me, we’ve made a pretty strong relationship and by him offering me so early it showed he believed in me even at a young age.”
Of course, it’s also clear at this point McMiller also believes in herself.
UConn recruited her, but McMiller said all along she’d prefer to go somewhere else and beat the greatest program in women’s basketball history rather than join it. She was in the arena when LSU won the NCAA championship last spring, a cool moment for sure. But the Tigers were among dozens of schools to offer a scholarship that has since been cut from the list.
So when the 5-foot-7 McMiller looks at a program such as James Madison, does the thought of playing the role of giant killer hold some appeal?
“It does,” McMiller said. “Because when I play I’m trying to take my opponents heart and destroy them and take any bit of confidence they have coming into the game away.”
So McMiller has focused on finding a program that fits her game and her personality. Her ball-handling skills and offensive creativity, which draw comparisons to Allen Iverson and Kyrie Irving, can be difficult to fathom, even on repeated viewing of her highlights.
And those clips get a lot of views. McMiller has more than 65,000 followers on Instagram, and videos of her playing have amassed hundreds of thousands of clicks on YouTube and TikTok. But she gets slightly annoyed when the comments online start repeatedly pushing programs such as South Carolina, where the guards aren’t given enough freedom for McMiller’s taste.
That’s been part of the appeal of JMU, where as long as the Dukes have been recruiting McMiller, O’Regan has also put the ball in the hands of star guards such as Kamiah Smalls and Kiki Jefferson and let them cook.
“I want to go to school and feel like I’m in college and basketball wise I want to have a coach that believes in me and understands what type of player I am,” McMiller said. “And I want to know that I won’t be held back from what I’m capable of doing.”
