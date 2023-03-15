After securing an NCAA Tournament berth for the first time in seven years, the James Madison women’s basketball team had nearly a week to bask in the accomplishment between the Sun Belt Tournament title game and Selection Sunday.
But since finding out the Dukes earned a 14 seed and a trip to Ohio State to take on the third-seeded Buckeyes, it’s been a whirlwind of preparation that started the moment JMU’s section of the bracket was announced.
Dukes head coach Sean O’Regan hosted a press conference minutes after the matchup was announced Sunday night. His assistant coaches retreated to their offices to begin preparing film of the Buckeyes while other staffers were making travel arrangements.
While coaches and support staff have worked non-stop since the bracket reveal, another aspect of their jobs is figuring out how to feed the scouting report and game plan to the players in a digestible manner.
“What I’ve learned with this staff is it’s all hands on deck,” O’Regan said. “We’re going to kind of incrementally put some stuff in that’s hopefully going to help us win the game.”
First-year JMU assistant Neil Harrow became the Dukes’ point man on scouting Ohio State, but all the other staffers jumped in. But JMU is also preparing to play two games in Columbus. Should the Dukes beat Ohio State, they would face either North Carolina or the winner of Thursday’s play-in game between Purdue and St. John’s.
JMU will be in Columbus on Thursday, allowing the Dukes to watch the Purdue-St. John’s game in person, but expanding the field to 68 teams created new challenges for a team in James Madison’s position.
Assistant coach Lexie Barrier prepares the scouting report on North Carolina, a team the Dukes already played and lost a close game at home to in November.
Kayla Cooper-Williams, another assistant, is responsible for both Purdue and St. John’s, but the play-in dynamic forces a decision on how quickly to dive into either team.
After all, the Dukes have to upset Ohio State Saturday for those scouting reports to matter, so Cooper-Williams’ efforts might be better served elsewhere.
“Lexie is going to take Carolina, but I told Coop to just wait,” O’Regan said. “See who wins St. John’s-Purdue and then cram. I don’t need her working in the wrong direction a bracket away. You can’t scout everybody. We’ll be at the game Thursday night and then Coop will dive into that part of it. Neil will obviously be ready with everything Ohio State and has been. He’s got two or three sleepless nights on him.”
The overall talent of the Buckeyes might contribute to keeping Harrow and others in the JMU coaches’ offices awake.
“They’re loaded, man,” O’Regan said. “Their personnel is just outstanding. The one thing that really stood out to me is we can’t let their press dictate the game. They’re really good, but you know what, great. We’re playing in the NCAA Tournament. This is what you expect. Anybody we play is going to be good.”
