Over a four-game stretch from late February to early March, Fenwick Trimble was the hottest bat in James Madison’s lineup.
He went 11-for-16 with three doubles and three home runs, but when UMass Lowell arrived in Harrisonburg over the weekend, Trimble’s bat quieted down. He recorded just one hit and two RBIs during the three-game series and snapped a six-game hitting streak.
But in JMU’s midweek matchup with the Virginia Military Institute on Tuesday afternoon, Trimble found his stroke at the plate – and displayed it rather quickly.
On the first pitch he saw in the contest, Trimble took it deep over the 16-foot right field fence for the Dukes’ opening hit of the afternoon.
“It felt great, obviously,” Trimble said of the blast. “I kind of am doing what I’m taught to do, I guess. It’s as simple as that. Not getting too big, see what you want and hit it.”
The sophomore’s resurgence at the plate was almost metaphorical for JMU, which beat VMI 9-4 at Veterans Memorial Park, snapping its own two-game skid.
Trimble went 2-for-3 with a double, home run and two RBI, which marked his fifth multi-hit game through the Dukes’ first 12. He also was intentionally walked and hit by a pitch against VMI.
The Virginia Beach native’s double in the fifth was almost a home run, but it hit off of the pole holding up the taller part of the right field fence, bouncing back into play.
That extra-base hit extended the Dukes’ lead to four runs, which helped JMU put the game out of reach, something it couldn’t do in the two losses to UMass Lowell over the weekend as the River Hawks made spectacular defensive plays to hold their lead. .
And for JMU coach Marlin Ikenberry, that was a welcomed sight to see.
“I was proud of how our guys competed today,” Ikenberry said. “More importantly, going back to the UMass Lowell game, they made plays with two outs when we had guys on base – a couple diving catches. … Today, our guys just had quality at-bats all day and more importantly extended the lead once we got it.”
As Trimble’s bat caught fire again, first baseman Kyle Novak stayed consistent at the plate, going 3-for-3 with three singles for three RBIs – his sixth multi-hit game of the young season.
Outside of those two bats in the Dukes’ order, four other JMU hitters – Coleman Calabrese, Mike Mancini, Jason Schiavone and Jacob Stienberg – recorded one RBI in the contest.
Trimble said that the lineup’s mentality is to keep the line moving, and against VMI that’s what they did.
“Our goal is to stay consistent and continue pounding,” Trimble said, “keep doing what we do, providing run support.”
While the Dukes’ offense was rolling, its pitching staff was as well.
William and Mary transfer Jack Cone earned the start and tossed a season-high five innings with four runs allowed – two earned – on six hits. He also struck out four and walked two.
When Cone’s day was done on the rubber, JMU’s young relievers – Ryan Ertlschweiger and Matt Leikus – tossed four perfect innings.
Ertlschweiger, a freshman, made his collegiate debut against the Keydets and threw three innings and recorded a trio of strikeouts.
The Reston native hadn’t had a chance to see the field through the Dukes’ first 11 games and Ikenberry was glad that he could get the right-hander on the mound.
“He’s talented,” Ikenberry said. “He does a great job locating it, he just hasn’t had the opportunity so far this season. Having that opportunity was great for him.”
Ertlschweiger said that earlier this season he struggled with his command and had worked to correct it.
And when he stepped on the mound against VMI, Ertlschweiger peppered the strike zone. He threw 30 pitches in the contest and 22 of them were strikes.
“I think the biggest drawback to my pitching has been command and I think today was a breaking point today for me to go out and throw strikes consistently,” Ertlschweiger said. “When you get ahead early in the count, it just makes it a whole lot easier.”
