As James Madison sophomore outfielder Fenwick Trimble stepped up to the plate with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth with his team down by two runs against Cornell, he wasn’t nervous.
He had dreamed of the opportunity to come up with the game on the line and an opportunity to win it. With a two-run deficit, Trimble wasn’t trying to put the ball over the fence, instead, he was looking to hit a single or a double to tie the game.
But on the first pitch he saw from right-hander Beck Urofsky, Trimble turned on it and it started to carry to right field. Cornell’s center fielder, Jakobi Davis, started to sprint faster as he approached the purple padding before the ball left the yard.
“I was just trying to get a pitch to hit,” Trimble said. “I was a little under it, but the wind carried it [out].”
Trimble’s grand slam propelled JMU over Cornell 7-5 on Sunday afternoon at Veterans Memorial Park, which helped the Dukes complete the series sweep of the Big Red, after trailing 5-0 entering the sixth inning.
But as the ball left Trimble's bat, it didn’t appear it would exit over the fence, and Dukes’ coach Marlin Ikenberry thought the game was going to end in the outfield.
“I thought it was F8 and the game was over, I really did,” Ikeberry said. “But I saw it just stayed up there and I was like, ‘Wait a second, that might be out of here.’”
Trimble’s home run capped a 3-for-4 day at the plate, in which he also recorded a double and a hit by pitch to go with his six RBIs. The Virginia Beach native’s Sunday effort pushed him to a 7-for-12 weekend at the plate with two doubles, two home runs and 11 RBIs over the three-game series against Cornell.
Though Trimble was the hero and was mobbed at the plate in the series finale, he made a costly base-running error in the eighth inning. He was running hard on a single that he hit sharply down the line – which scored a run – and was caught between first and second, as the Dukes were rallying down by a trio of runs.
Ikenberry said he knew Trimble was upset with himself for that miscue, but was glad to see him respond in a big way in the ninth.
“To have that ability to come back and redeem himself,” Ikenberry said, “was pretty impressive.”
In the early going, it appeared the Dukes and Big Red were going to be in a pitcher’s duel. Cornell’s starter, righty Von Baker, tossed 5.2 innings with just four hits and a run allowed as he logged six strikeouts.
JMU countered Baker with left-hander T.R. Williams, a Page County graduate, and he tossed four innings, including three hitless to start, with two earned runs on three hits to go with his game-high eight strikeouts
Williams, who made his collegiate debut at Florida State last week, pitched in the Commonwealth for the first time since he dazzled on the mound just 27 miles away from the Dukes’ pitching rubber with the Panthers in the high school ranks.
“It was great,” said Williams, who had friends and family littered throughout the ballpark stands. “A lot of fans came and it was awesome to pitch in front of them today.”
He struck out the side to open the game, working around two base runners – an error and a walk – and used his dominant off-speed to his advantage. But while the slower pitches were working, Williams was able to speed up batters with a fastball that clocked in the mid-90s.
After cruising through the first trio of innings, Williams ran into trouble in the fourth. He allowed a leadoff walk before Cornell catcher Nathan Waugh took him deep to centerfield – which was the first hit Williams allowed.
Williams conceded another hit down the left field line before ending the inning with his eighth and final strikeout of the afternoon – getting Caden Wildman looking as his pitch caught the edge of the plate.
The redshirt freshman became the first JMU pitcher to record eight strikeouts since left-hander Liam McDonnell did it in 6.1 innings at Presbyterian on April 30, 2022.
But as the Dukes turned to the bullpen, the Big Red took advantage of mislocated pitches.
Cornell outfielder Jakobi Davis sent a two-run shot to right field off of freshman lefty Jaden Kinsler in the fifth, before second baseman Matt Barnhorst rocketed a solo shot to left field off right-hander Sean Culkin in the sixth.
The pair of home runs put JMU in a 5-0 hole, but Trimble was able to spark the comeback effort with an RBI double in the sixth.
Trimble’s extra base hit was the first knock that the Dukes could muster with runners on base, as they started 1-for-7 in the category.
The sophomore logged his second RBI on a single in the eighth before designated hitter Ryan Dooley added his own RBI single, this one a weak pop up that dropped in right field, which pulled the Dukes within two of the Big Red.
Then came Trimble’s game-winning grand slam in the bottom of the ninth, which was the first JMU walk-off home run since Fox Semones did it against Delaware on March 25, 2017.
For Ikenberry, Sunday’s comeback victory is something that he’ll be able to point to as the season progresses to show his squad that they’re capable of being in a game, even if the score might not reflect that.
“I think it’s more of our guys believing in the process, keep grinding and the things that we do on a daily basis pay off,” Ikenberry said. “That’s for everybody. … When you bring the tying run to the plate, the winning run to the plate, anything [can happen] in college baseball.”
Cornell 000 221 000 – 5 7 1
James Madison 000 001 024 – 7 9 0
Baker, Ellison, Urofsky and Waugh. Williams, Kinsler, Culkin, Entsminger, Kleinfelter and Schiavone. W – Kleinfelter (1-0). L – Urofsky (0-1). HR – C: Waugh, one on, fourth inning. Davis, one on, fifth inning. Barnhorst, none on, sixth inning. J – Trimble, three on, ninth inning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.