Last week, a trio of James Madison women’s tennis standouts was named to the Virginia Sports Information Directors University Division All-State teams.
Redshirt senior Daniela Voloh was a first-team all-state selection in singles, while fellow redshirt senior Kylie Moulin earned a second-team singles spot. In the doubles matches, the duo of Voloh and freshman Daria Munteanu was a first-team selection.
It was the second time Voloh and Moulin earned all-state honors after being recognized in 2020. That season, Voloh was a second-team selection in both singles and doubles, while Moulin was a second-team honoree for her singles play.
Voloh finished this past season as second-team All-Sun Belt Conference singles play after posting a team-best 25-6 record, including 10-0 in SBC play throughout the year. She finished her career in Harrisonburg as the program's all-time leader in singles wins (91), tied for first in combined wins (165), and fourth in doubles victories (74).
As for Moulin, she was a first-team All-Sun Belt Conference singles player and finished the season ranked 13th in the ITA Atlantic Region Rankings with a 20-10 overall record. She concluded her career at James Madison, ranking eighth in both singles (70) and doubles (61) victories and seventh in combined wins (131) in program history.
Regarding the Munteanu-Voloh duo, the pairing finished 21-3 throughout the year and earned first-team All-Sun Belt Conference selections while going 17-2 in the spring.
Old Dominion’s Tatsiana Sasnouskaya was named the VaSID University Division All-State Women’s Tennis Player of the Year, while ODU head coach Dominic Manilla was named Coach of the Year, and Virginia Tech’s Özlem Uslu was Rookie of the Year.
