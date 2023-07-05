James Madison junior Kendall Turner headlined four Dukes on the 2023 Virginia Sports Information Directors All-State University Division Women’s Golf Team last week.
Turner earned first-team all-state honors, while JMU senior Kate Owens and juniors Amelia Williams and Haley Quickel were all named second-team all-state.
As a first-team All-Sun Belt Conference selection this past spring, Turner is currently the Dukes’ career scoring leader and set program marks for scoring average (72.76), rounds of par or better (15), and birdies (94). Her efforts earned her an at-large individual selection to the NCAA Raleigh Regional this past season.
Owens finished her career with the Dukes strong, averaging a score of 74.53 in her final season and racking up three straight top-10 finishes throughout the spring campaign. Her 75.01 career scoring average is currently the lowest in program history.
The highlight of the 2022-23 campaign for Williams came with a record-setting win at the Ironwood Invitational, where she set JMU records for single-round and 54-hole scoring. Her 9-under 207 earned her an impressive two-shot victory at the match.
As for Quickel, she took a major step forward in her third season in Harrisonburg, carding a career-best 74.65 scoring average and earning her first all-state selection.
The four all-state selections for the Dukes were the most in program history and the most of any school in Virginia in 2022-23. JMU returns all but two players for the 2023-24 campaign, which saw the Dukes finish ranked No. 82 in the country.
