Two James Madison lacrosse standouts in redshirt senior Mairead Durkin and redshirt junior Isabella Peterson were named to the All-Eastern College Athletic Conference Division I women’s lacrosse team, while Peterson was named the Offensive Player of the Year, the Eastern College Athletic Conference announced last week.
Both players made the All-ECAC team for the second straight year, while Peterson became Offensive Player of the Year for the first time.
Peterson scored 91 goals and added 23 assists for 114 points, finishing second-highest in the nation in both goals and assists. She broke JMU single-season records for goals and points and became the program’s career record-holder in both categories. She added 90 draw controls to become the only Division I player with 90 goals and 90 draw controls.
Last year’s ECAC Defensive Player of the Year, Durkin, caused 47 turnovers and added 37 ground balls in 2023. She forced multiple opposition turnovers in 15 games while picking up multiple ground balls in 12. Durkin helped a JMU defense that allowed just 7.86 goals per game, third-fewest in the country, and 22.2 shots per game.
Both players add to a postseason awards collection that includes consensus first-team All-Americans and significant awards from the American Athletic Conference. In The American, Peterson was named the Attack Player of the Year and Durkin the Defensive Player of the Year via unanimous selections.
No. 6 James Madison finished 19-3 in 2023 and reached the NCAA quarterfinal round.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.