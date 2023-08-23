In the University of Connecticut’s season opener at Utah State a year ago, the Huskies jumped out to a quick 14-0 lead, but coach Jim Mora wasn’t sure if his team knew how to handle it.
Before that day, he preached how to handle adversity, especially since the team was a combined 4-33 the previous three seasons. Instead of keeping command of that game, the Huskies fell to the Aggies 31-20.
But this time around, Mora thinks it’ll be different.
UConn, which is coming off its first bowl appearance since 2015, went 6-7 a year ago to match the team’s record from eight seasons ago. And as the Huskies look to build off of that, knowing how to handle success is equally as important to working with adversity.
“I think we know how to handle the success and the adversity, kind of being the same thing, a lot better than we did last year,” Mora told reporters as UConn wrapped up fall camp last week. “I feel like we’re much more equipped as a program to handle whatever’s going to come at us from an emotional standpoint.”
The Huskies departed fall camp last week and Mora was pleased with his team’s progress. But he was quick to note, which coach isn’t eager to see the improvement on the field this season from the summer?
Even though that was the case, Mora was most excited to see his team have a competitive fire in camp, but the Huskies didn’t have any confrontations in practice.
“I thought they just did a tremendous job of competing in a cooperative manner,” said Mora, whose team will visit James Madison on Nov. 11. “They get it after it every single day. It’s the first time in my career where we didn’t have a training camp fight, and yet they competed like crazy every single day. To me it’s a sign of maturity.”
While he was happy with the team’s competitiveness, Mora hasn’t named a starting quarterback yet.
The incumbent, Zion Turner, is back this fall, but so is Ta’Quan Roberson, who won the job last fall but tore his right ACL in the season opener to cut his season short. The Huskies also brought in Maine transfer Joe Fagnano, where he was a two-year starter.
“They’ve made it tough,” Mora said. “We’re going to go back and look at everything, look at all their plays on tape, and make the best decision for this team.”
Turner recorded 1,407 passing yards with nine touchdowns and 10 interceptions last fall as UConn’s starter, while Fagnano threw for 5,655 yards with 46 touchdowns across his four-year career with the Bears.
While the quarterback situation remains unsettled, the Huskies returned eight other starters on offense, including their top two running backs from last fall. Victor Rosa and Devontae Houston combined to rush for 1,214 yards and 14 touchdowns to pace the running backs room.
In addition to the team’s top backs, the Huskies also are back with two of their top three wideouts: Kevens Clercius and Justin Joly. Clercius recorded 288 yards and one touchdown, while Joly added 250 yards and two touchdowns a year ago.
Defensively, UConn has eight starters back from a year ago, including its top tackler, Jackson Mitchell. Mitchell recorded 140 tackles with 4.5 sacks, five tackles for a loss and three pass breakups to pace the Huskies’ defense.
With 17 starters back from a year ago, Mora expects his team to play a competitive brand of football for the second straight season, which marks his second year at the helm.
“We need to,” Mora said. “We should, that should be our expectation. That’s what I expect out of these guys, and that’s what they expect out of themselves, that we’re going to be wildly competitive. … I expect them to compete, no matter what the circumstances are.”
As the Huskies continue to play competitively, a lead in a game is expected, and Mora knows his team will be able to react positively this time around.
“I feel more confident that we will react to whatever situation unfolds in front of us,” Mora said. “I think, as a football team, as a staff, we’re more prepared to react in a positive way to whatever happens.”
