Less than a week after James Madison’s spring practices ended, defensive lineman Isaac Ukwu entered the transfer portal Tuesday morning, according to multiple reports.
Ukwu, a graduate student with one year of eligibility remaining, was limited in the Dukes’ spring practices over the past month and didn’t appear in the spring game as he was recovering from injury.
Shortly after Ukwu entered the portal, assistant coaches from multiple Power 5 programs appeared to follow him, including Auburn, Maryland, North Carolina, and Virginia Tech.
The Upper Marlboro, Md., native started all 11 games at defensive end last fall for the Dukes and logged 87 total tackles with 10.5 tackles for a loss and 7.5 sacks en route to being a First Team All-Sun Belt selection.
Ukwu posted two multi-sack games last fall as he recorded a pair at Arkansas State and two more against Marshall a few weeks later.
The 6-foot-3, 260-pound defensive end started in all 14 games during JMU’s final FCS season in 2021 and had 44 tackles with 16.5 tackles for a loss with nine sacks as he proved to be a dominant force.
Before the past two seasons, Ukwu battled multiple knee injuries — one to his right and one to his left — that kept him off the field, and he missed the 2019 and 2020-21 seasons.
Without Ukwu, the Dukes’ defense is without its most visible leader on the field. The seventh-year player served as a de facto spokesman for the defense last fall, speaking with the media after the Dukes’ first loss at Georgia Southern, and was made available for an interview often.
JMU’s defensive line, one of the deepest parts of the team entering spring, needs to fill on the outside. Ukwu was set to be the top defensive end, which will now open up more time for veterans in Jamree Kromah and Jalen Green, as well as Mikail Kamara and Abi Nwakouoku-Okonji.
Kamara, who appears to be the immediate replacement for Ukwu as the top end, battled an injury last season. But when he was on the field, he was a game wrecker. The Ashburn native played in five games, made four starts, and logged 14 tackles to go with 4.5 tackles or a loss, four sacks, and a forced fumble.
Kromah spent most of last season on the interior of the defensive line but is set to return to his natural position at defensive end. Green had a career-best season last fall with 22 tackles, including six tackles for a loss, 2.5 sacks, and an interception. Nwakouoku-Okonji played in all 11 games — made four starts — a year ago and had 21 tackles with 5.5 tackles for a loss and 1.5 sacks during his redshirt junior campaign.
Ukwu isn’t the first JMU defensive veteran to enter his name in the portal after spring practice closed in recent history. Last year, linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey jumped into the transfer portal after the spring game to use his final year of eligibility elsewhere.
Tucker-Dorsey finished his collegiate career at Texas last fall. He appeared in 13 games with the Longhorns and recorded 44 tackles, with three tackles for a loss and 2.5 sacks.
Ukwu is the fourth JMU player to enter the transfer portal since the April window opened. He joins offensive lineman Jaelin Montgomery, linebacker Skylar Martin — both of whom entered before spring practice closed — and cornerback Xavier Cokley, who jumped into the portal on Monday.
The transfer portal entry period ends on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.