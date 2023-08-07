After Isaac Ukwu entered the transfer portal — and later committed to Ole Miss — he left a two-sided hole on James Madison's defensive line, missing both an impact pass rusher and a defensive leader.
Ukwu, who logged 40 tackles with 10.5 tackles for a loss and 7.5 sacks last fall, was the anchor on a stout defensive line and his leadership impact touched practically the entire defense as a sixth-year player.
But with him out of the picture, there was an opportunity for someone to step into his spot.
Unlike the previous post-spring transfer in 2022, Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey, JMU head coach Curt Cignetti didn't have to tweet a photo of an up-and-comer that was bound to make his presence felt as he did with Jailin Walker last time around.
This time, it was different.
Instead of turning to a sophomore that had yet to play a consistent role on the Dukes' defense, as JMU did with Walker, there was a veteran pass rusher eager to fill Ukwu's shoes: Jalen Green.
And as he watched his teammate leave, there weren't any hard feelings against Ukwu.
It was quite the opposite.
"I, myself, took that as an opportunity for me to expand what I require of myself and the standard I hold myself to to be able to fill that void for the team," Green said to the Daily News-Record after practice last week. "We learned a lot from him, but with him leaving, I saw it as an opportunity to step up and really solidify myself."
For Green, the opportunity to start on the edge of the Dukes' defensive line is what he's worked for during his past four years in the program.
As a freshman, he played in 14 games and logged 11 tackles, with two for a loss and a half sack. While it appeared things were on the upwards trajectory for Green, he missed his second year in Harrisonburg due to injury.
But when he returned, Green picked up where he left off. The defensive end logged 14 tackles with 2.5 for a loss, two sacks, one forced fumble and a pass breakup. Then, he took another step forward.
In JMU's inaugural Sun Belt Conference season, Green played in all 11 games and made his first career start. He recorded a career-best 22 tackles with six for a loss, 2.5 sacks and his first career interception, which came in the Dukes' season finale rout of No. 23 Coastal Carolina.
So with an opportunity for an even more expanded role in front of him, Green has clawed at the bit to take full advantage of it.
"My focus every year was to make myself a better me," Green said. "Just to keep my head down, keep working until I can get that opportunity. It finally has come and I just want to make sure I can make the most of it."
Cignetti liked Green's spring and is looking for the edge rusher to build off of it.
"He had a good spring, so he's gotta have a good year," Cignetti said. "He's going to play a lot of snaps, so he's going to have to be durable."
While Green has his eyes set on the snaps opened up by Ukwu's departure, the veteran's leadership vacancy appears to have been taken by a group effort.
Inside JMU's defensive line room, which includes a multitude of veterans, the Dukes' standard has been the No. 1 priority.
Former Rutgers transfer Jamree Kromah, who played at both end and tackle last fall, noted that the defensive line group is hungry to keep the title of No. 1 defense in the Sun Belt.
"We don't want anyone to fall off track," Kromah said. "We want everybody to stay in the same place on the line because we have a standard we have to follow, and no one's bigger than the standard."
The purple and gold's defensive standard has been a focus and Green said the dominance of the previous JMU defensive line units has been a driving force of maintaining it.
And chats with Ron'Dell Carter, the 2019 Colonial Athletic Association Defensive Player of the Year, have also been motivation to uphold the Dukes' defensive excellence.
"It's easy when you have the pressures of the past and the standards," Green said. "I'm still close with guys that were on the D-line my freshman year, so we still chat and we still talk. You never want to let them say that that D-line was better than this year's, so there's always that motivation. I think that's heavy with us this year."
For Green, this fall is aimed at building off last season and the spring. And while working out over the summer, he realized how much more he could push himself in training.
With that in mind, Green hopes to flourish in his final season on the gridiron with the JMU logo on his helmet.
"I saw how well I was playing and I felt as though that wasn't even scratching the surface," Green said. "I felt that I could do so much more and I've got the opportunity now, so I want to make sure I make the most of it."
