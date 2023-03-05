Just as it appeared James Madison found momentum against UMass Lowell, the River Hawks were able to take it back – and did it in a loud way.
The Dukes pulled within four of the River Hawks after Jacob Steinberg rocketed a two-run blast over the right field fence in the fifth, which was the second two-run frame in a row for the purple and gold.
But UMass Lowell’s pitching staff was able to quiet JMU’s bats before its offense went back to work and Frank Wayman mashed a two-run blast over the right field fence in the seventh.
That homer ended the Dukes’ momentum and gave the River Hawks all the insurance runs they needed to take the series rubber match 12-5 on Sunday afternoon at Veterans Memorial Park.
“We got to pitch better, bottom line,” JMU head coach Marlin Ikenberry said. “I think we gave up six free bases and gave up 15 hits. You’re not going to win many games doing that, so we just got to pitch better.”
The Dukes’ pitching staff struggled to find the zone in the series finale at times, combining to toss 101 strikes over the 174 total pitches in the contest, allowing six walks and a hit by pitch in the process.
JMU starter T.R. Williams found himself behind in the count for most of his two innings of work, where he allowed four runs on five hits and walked three, while throwing just 23 strikes through his 48 pitches.
“T.R. is a freshman,” Ikenberry said. “People got to realize he’s a freshman. He’s still working through some things.”
The Dukes fell into an eight-run deficit rather quickly in the early going, most of which was powered by a third-inning grand slam.
JMU was able to cut into the lead with a two-RBI single from shortstop Coleman Calabrese in the fourth and a pair of home runs from Jacob Stienberg (two-run in the fifth) and Kyle Novak (solo in the seventh), but the Dukes’ couldn’t keep the River Hawks off the scoreboard.
Wayman’s two-run blast sparked a four-run seventh for UMass Lowell, which proved to be enough for the River Hawks to hold on for the win.
JMU, which won the series opener in come from behind fashion, has been a resurgent group this spring, but over the past two games it couldn’t find the response to UMass Lowell’s offense.
“We’ve been playing from behind all year,” Ikenberry said. “I credit our offense to fighting back and trying to get back in the game. It was one of those things that as long as we keep doing the things that we do … as long as we pitch better, we’ll be fine.”
When the Dukes trail, Steinberg said the team doesn’t freak out. Instead, they believe that they can come back, no matter how large the deficit is.
“One thing that we worked really hard on was just staying calm and keeping working hard and having quality at-bats,” said Steinberg, who went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI. “Honestly, we’re never worried. We always feel like whatever the score is, we can come back and win. … Obviously not the result we wanted today, but we’ll be fine in the future.”
JMU’s loss marked the second straight loss to UMass Lowell, after the Dukes dropped the second game of the team’s doubleheader on Saturday afternoon. It’s also the first time this spring that the purple and gold lost two in a row since their opening weekend at Florida State, where they were swept.
The Dukes were without shortstop Mason Dunaway for all three games with a “tweaked hamstring”, according to Ikenberry, so Calabrese played in his place throughout the weekend.
Calabrese, a sophomore, went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI in the series finale.
Ikenberry said he expects Dunaway to return to the lineup on Tuesday as the Dukes host the Virginia Military Institute in Harrisonburg.
And for the players, the early midweek game will provide a chance for them to rebound after dropping two in a row.
“I think it’s always a good thing to have a chance to go out and compete and win ball games,” Calabrese said. “We’ll be looking to do that on Tuesday.”
