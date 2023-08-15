A year ago, Utah State's Cooper Legas was handed his shot at quarterback after starter Logan Bonner's senior season was cut short due to a foot injury.
Legas, who hadn't played in more than two games in a season through his first three falls with the Aggies, was thrown into the mix and held his own.
The Orem, Utah, native threw for 1,499 yards with 11 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 10 games, including eight starts.
So as the Aggies entered fall camp this month, Utah State coach Blake Anderson said it was Legas' job to lose.
"[I] didn't guarantee him anything when we went out in the spring other than he would take the first rep with the ones," Anderson said in a preseason media availability with reporters. "After that point, it was a daily competition. He never really put his job in jeopardy. He was always really prepared, great work ethic. I think he has done everything I've asked him to do to be his best."
While Anderson was pleased with Legas' work ethic, there's one piece of the Aggies' offense that he wanted to improve in 2023: interceptions.
Utah State led the FBS with 21 interceptions thrown in 2022. Legas thew 10, while Bonner added eight and reserve quarterbacks Bishop Davenport and Levi Williams combined to throw three more.
With a demanding schedule on the horizon, including a week four meeting with James Madison on Sept. 23, Anderson stressed the importance of taking care of the football.
"Decision making is a big part of that, the quarterback's gotta make better decisions," Anderson said. "We didn't put the ball on the ground a lot, we just threw too many interceptions. … We have to protect the football, first and foremost."
Legas is one of just four returning starters on the offense for Utah State this fall, including wide receiver Terrell Vaughn Sr, who was a third-team All-Mountain West selection last fall after he caught 56 passes for 624 yards and five touchdowns.
For Anderson, with a plethora of new faces at wide receiver, it's imperative to find ways to get Vaughn's hands on the ball.
"It's my job to make sure I get him enough touches," Anderson said. "He's one of those guys that can change the game in one play. … I thought the last three or four games, he came out of his shell. He was a super quiet guy initially, he's not that guy anymore."
But as the Aggies looked to replace many starters on the offense, they also did the same on the defensive side of the ball with just five starters back after a trio of starters entered the transfer portal after spring practice.
To do that, Anderson brought in 30 transfers, either from the junior college route or other four-year universities.
While Anderson wasn't overly excited about it, he added that it's today's age of college athletics and it's something that he and his staff had to embrace.
"That's the largest number that any of us have dealt with, it's just what we've got to get used to," Anderson said. "It's encouraging in the fact we've got depth, size and speed in areas last year we were struggling."
Anderson's roster wasn't the only place with a high turnover number ahead of the fall, but his coaching staff did too. Anderson will serve as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach this fall, in addition to his head coaching duties, to help support Legas and the other signal-callers more.
In addition to that, Anderson hired Joe Cauthen as his team's defensive coordinator, defensive line coach Tevita Finau, offensive line coach Cooper Bassett and secondary coach Mitchell White.
Anderson didn't want to hire a group of new assistants, but he noted that it would arrive when his team succeeds and his assistants get new jobs elsewhere.
"It is inevitable, you hire good people, you're going to lose some along the way. You're always also going to get a new perspective."
But while there are a large number of new faces in and around the Utah State football facility, its quarterback provided some stability as the Aggies prepared for the 2023 season.
And with that in mind, Anderson said Legas is a player that the Aggies will use as the centerpiece of the offense in the former Arkansas State coach's third year in Logan, Utah.
"I feel like he's our starter, and a guy we're going to build around," Anderson said. "I'm really, really pleased and I expect him to just get better."
