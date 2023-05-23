With James Madison up two runs and the chance to take the season series against Old Dominion earlier this month, Dukes coach Marlin Ikenberry turned to his hard-throwing righty, Joe Vogatsky, to close the game out.
Vogatsky entered and just needed to get three outs to hand the Dukes their fourth series win of Sun Belt Conference play. The former starter that can touch the mid-90s with his fastball struck out the first batter on three pitches before he fell into some trouble.
He walked the next batter in a full count and got ODU’s star hitter, Hunter Fitz-Gerald, to strikeout swinging before Vogatsky walked the next batter to bring the game-winning run to the plate.
That didn’t break Vogatsky’s confidence on the mound, however. Instead, he got the final out on a popup in foul ground and first baseman Kyle Novak recorded the game-sealing out.
“Just slowing the game down,” Vogatsky said. “I slowed the game down after those walks and was like, ‘Alright, I just need one more out.’ I put those walks in the back of my mind and just focus on what’s ahead of me. And I just used that to get the one out.”
For Vogatsky, such is the norm. He’s in a new role this year as the Dukes’ go-to closer and has recorded four saves this spring as he provides a different look out of JMU’s bullpen with his fastball.
But before this year, he was a starter for a lot of his competitive baseball career. He only came into a game from the bullpen once in his four years at Kettle Run High School in Warrenton, so the new role took some time for him to adjust.
Instead of saving energy to go deep into a game, Vogatsky is usually called upon to record three outs — sometimes stretching into two innings of work late in a game.
And that role is something he’s embraced.
“I’ve enjoyed coming out of the bullpen in the backend of the game,” Vogatsky said. “It’s something I haven’t done before, but it’s really cool to be in a situation like that to win games.”
The new-found ability to close games out has not only helped the Dukes, but Vogatsky has posted his career-best numbers in more innings than he’s pitched in his three years in Harrisonburg.
Vogatsky’s ERA is down from 7.71 last spring to 2.86, while he’s recorded nine more strikeouts and just one more walk in five more innings of work. Hitters are also struggling to hit the righty with just a .211 batting average against him after they posted a .303 average last spring.
And all of this is coming in a much tougher baseball conference with the Dukes in their inaugural season of Sun Belt play.
The junior’s growth on the mound has come from honing in on his offspeed pitches, so teams can’t sit on his flame-throwing 95 mph fastball.
Vogatsky spent all of last season and the summer working on his slider, which is now his go-to pitch, while he’s also improved his curveball. And if things are trending in the right direction on the rubber, Vogatsky’s changeup has been effective at times this spring, too.
Ikenberry, who plugged Vogatsky into the late-inning role after his pitcher struggled at times to bounce back from a start, has also noticed Vogatsky’s increased pitch repertoire.
“He’s done a great job,” Ikenberry said. “He knows how to pitch now, he’s not just up there throwing. And he knows what he wants to do and when he wants to do it. It’s been a lot of fun to watch his development over the last three years.”
Vogatsky has kept opposing hitters off balance, something that’s been key since he said they’re “more disciplined” than the Colonial Athletic Association bats that he saw in his first two seasons at JMU.
But with his success comes confidence. And the more he enters games in tight situations to close them out, the more he grows comfortable, Vogatsky said.
With that in mind, the move to the bullpen has helped Vogatsky and since he knows there’s only a limited number of batters he’ll see in an appearance, the reliever can throw as hard as he wants.
“I think it’s benefitted me because I know I just need to come in and get these outs right here and not worry about anything else,” Vogatsky said. “So I know I can just let it eat and throw my best stuff in those situations to get those outs and help the team win.”
