It’s been 146 days since James Madison knocked off Coastal Carolina 47-7 inside Bridgeforth Stadium to claim the Sun Belt East Division crown.
But that drought of game action will come to a close on Saturday as the Dukes host their annual spring game, which is open to the public and will kickoff at 1 p.m.
The Dukes will split into offense (purple with quarterbacks in black) and defense (white) for two regulation quarters, and JMU will keep score. The offense can score as normal, while the defense can earn three points for forcing a punt or turnover on downs and six points for an interception or fumble recovery.
JMU’s spring game is the culmination of the Dukes’ spring practice slate and coach Curt Cignetti said he’s seen the team make progress through their first 13 practices.
“Started out a little slow, especially with the snaps,” Cignetti said. “Practice has been flowing, getting a lot of reps. Young guys are getting better. Got some new guys back that have been injured today, they made a couple plays.”
The spring game is another evaluation tool and will feature the first time the team will tackle in live competition this year. They have scrimmaged twice, but didn’t fully tackle in order to reduce the possibility for injury.
But on Saturday, it’ll be live action between the offense and the defense.
Cignetti did hint towards roster management coming into play in the coming weeks, but he wants to see how some players react to game-like situations.
“Let’s evaluate that at the end of spring,” Cignetti said. “Let’s see what happens at the end of spring. Watch the spring game and then we’ll assess things, see where we are from a roster standpoint and move forward.”
The Dukes have lost two players to the transfer portal since it reopened on Saturday — offensive lineman Jaelin Montgomery and linebacker Skylar Martin — and Cignetti signaled that more portal entries could be coming after the spring game concludes.
“The team will look a lot different in the fall,” Cignetti said. “I’ll tell you that.”
Here are three things to watch during JMU’s spring game:
Quarterback Battle
JMU is in the middle of a four-way quarterback battle between Arizona transfer Jordan McCloud, Wake Forest transfer Brett Griffis, redshirt sophomore Billy Atkins and redshirt freshman Alonza Barnett III and this spring has been a proving ground for all four.
But Cignetti has since tightened the competition with Barnett and McCloud receiving more reps and Atkins and Griffis have mixed in throughout camp.
“I think they all are good players — have the potential to be good players,” Cignetti said earlier this spring. “But reps are limited, so we’re working those two guys the most to try to bring them along as much as possible and every day we evaluate it.”
McCloud entered spring practice as the fan favorite with his 23 collegiate starts between South Florida and Arizona, but Barnett has pushed him in practice.
In the spring game setting, it’s expected that the first-team offense will see the first-team defense and the second-string units will square off with one another. Barnett and McCloud will most likely see snaps with the starting group as they’ve started to pull away from the group slightly.
New-Look Wide Receiver Room
Before camp opened, there were only two wide receivers on the roster that caught a pass in a JMU uniform last season — Reggie Brown (24 receptions for 401 yards and four touchdowns) and Peyton Hunter (one catch for 14 yards).
With that in mind, Cignetti and company brought in three transfer wide receivers to bolster the position: North Dakota State’s Phoenix Sproles, South Florida’s Omarion Dollison and St. Francis (Pa.)’s Elijah Sarratt.
The trio were all proven collegiate wideouts before they arrived on campus, but time has been limited for Sarratt, who has been dealing with a hamstring injury for parts of camp. Dollison and Sproles have been on the practice field for almost every practice as they work with JMU’s quartet of quarterbacks pushing for the starting spot.
In addition to those three, JMU has seen some of its reserve wide receivers make strides this spring. Cignetti has mentioned former East Carolina transfer Troy Lewis’ improvement this spring, not long after he spent the fall on JMU’s scout team and didn’t see the field.
Cignetti has also mentioned redshirt freshman wideout Jayden Mines, who also dealt with a hamstring for part of camp, as a player that improved from last season to now.
The Dukes also have reserve wideouts Holt Eagan, Erick Harris and Desmond Green that have shown flashes during media viewing periods this spring.
Key Positional Depth
One improvement that Dukes have looked to make this spring is increasing their depth across the board as they will hit the 85-scholarship limit by the time the fall arrives.
That hasn’t been an issue on the offensive or defensive lines — two groups that returned almost everyone from last fall.
The offensive line is fully intact from last season and Cignetti has praised reserve redshirt freshmen offensive linemen Carter Miller and Wesley Bostic this spring. Both are pivotal in providing quality depth behind the starting five players and primary reserve Josh Toner, who played significant snaps down the stretch as JMU dealt with injuries on the line.
JMU’s defensive line only lost tackle Jamare Edwards, but he was replaced with another Marshall transfer, Immanuel Bush. Outside of that, the group is the same unit from last fall with defensive end Isaac Ukwu leading the way alongside Mikail Kamara, James Carpenter and Jamree Kromah.
