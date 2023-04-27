A year ago, the Sun Belt Conference appeared, at first glance, decimated by transfer fever.
Every major postseason award winner entered the transfer portal. Some, such as former Arkansas State forward Norchad Omier who left for Miami, went on to stardom on a bigger stage.
Of course, the portal giveth as often as it taketh away, and teams such as Southern Miss were able to revamp their rosters. The Golden Eagles completed the nation’s biggest turnaround led by transfers Austin Crowely and Felipe Haase and inbound transfers dotted the starting lineups of multiple Sun Belt teams.
This offseason, the SBC is losing some of its award winners — including Sun Belt Player of the Year Taevion Kinsey from Marshall — but to graduation and expired eligibility, not transfer. Marshall’s Freshman of the Year, Micah Handlogten is the only SBC award winner to enter the transfer portal while Newcomer of the Year Crowley and Sixth-Man of the Year Terrence Edwards from James Madison are expected to return.
In fact, among first, second and third-team all-conference players with eligibility remaining, only Georgia Southern forward Andrei Savrasov has entered the portal. He left after the Eagles fired head coach Brian Burg.
There are, of course, some talented players bolting the Sun Belt for high-major conferences. But high-scorers from other mid-major leagues and even a starter from the ACC in new JMU forward TJ Bickerstaff have committed to Sun Belt schools.
There’s sure to be more transfer portal action in the coming weeks, but here is where each Sun Belt Conference team stands for now:
APPALACHIAN STATE
OUT: Michael Eads, Bryson Ogletree, Tyree Boykin, Zocko Littleton
IN: Myles Tate (Butler)
OVERVIEW: With Boykin the only key contributor in the portal, App State might be in position to build off a .500 finish in 2022-23. Tate’s arrival from Butler gives the Mountaineers another experienced guard to pair with returning standout Donovan Gregory.
ARKANSAS STATE
OUT: Alaaeddine Boutayeb, Nicolas Tingling, Mak Manciel, Antown Jackson, Detrick Reeves, Caleb London
IN: LaQuill Hardnett (Buffalo), Dyondre Dominguez (UMass), Freddy Hicks (Tarleton State)
OVERVIEW: Former Alabama assistant Bryan Hodgson got the A-State job and immediately had work to do in the portal. Injury kept Manciel from ever showing his potential, but Hardnett averaged 11 points and seven rebounds last season to fill that void. Hicks joins Terrence Ford to form what should be a dynamic backcourt duo.
COASTAL CAROLINA
OUT: Essam Mostofa, Josh Uduje, Seth Dawson, Linton Brown, DJ Basey.
IN: Kevin Easley (Duquesne), Brayon Freeman (Rhode Island)
OVERVIEW: The Chanticleers lose their top five scorers, including Uduje, Mostofa and Brown, but the good news for Cliff Ellis’ program is Freeman and Easley are now two of the most talented players in the entire Sun Belt. The Chants still have offseason work to do, however.
GEORGIA STATE
OUT: Jalen Bouknight, Kalik Brooks, Jamall Clyce, Ja’Helm Hudson, Evan Johnson, Joe Jones, Collin Moore, Danny Stubbs.
IN: Toneari Lane (Winthrop), Jay’Den Turner (Queens), Leslie Nkereuwem (Longwood)
OVERVIEW: After finishing last in Jonas Hayes’ first season, the Panthers look to continue to slowly build a competitive roster around Dwon Odom and Brenden Tucker. Lane, Turner and Nkereuwem are all Atlanta-area products who put up solid numbers at their previous stop.
GEORGIA SOUTHERN
OUT: Amar Agillard, Cam Bryant, Carlos Curry, Andrey Savrasov, Donovan Stocks, Tai Strickland
IN: Russell Dean (Hampton)
OVERVIEW: Charlie Henry, another Alabama assistant getting a head coaching job in the Sun Belt, has to replace the vast majority of the Eagles’ production from last season, including Savrasov who is off to Duquesne after leading Georgia Southern in scoring and rebounding. Dean brings great potential, but will need some help.
JAMES MADISON
OUT: Tyree Ihenacho, Terell Strickland
IN: Michael Green (Robert Morris), TJ Bickerstaff (Boston College)
OVERVIEW: A pair of solid guard are out, but Green, a former All-Northeast Conference selection, could step right into the starting point guard job. Bickerstaff averaged double figures scoring at Drexel before becoming a starting power forward in the ACC. The Dukes could add more talent to the transfer haul soon.
LOUISIANA
OUT: Themus Fulks, Isaiah Richards,
IN:N/A
OVERVIEW: The loss of Fulks could hurt the Sun Belt Tournament champs as he had an opportunity to step into a bigger role with the graduation of Greg Williams. Richards, a backup center, would likely still struggle to get minutes if All-Sun Belt big man Jordan Brown decides not to go pro.
LOUISIANA-MONROE
OUT: Thomas Howell
IN: N/A
OVERVIEW: Howell is off to Sun Belt rival South Alabama and Victor Bafutto, leaving a big hole in the post for a Warhawks team that hung tough in conference play, but simply lacked depth. It seems likely ULM will look to bring in more experienced players to round out the roster and gain some size.
MARSHALL
OUT: Micah Handlogten, David Early
IN: Cameron Crawford (Indiana State), Nate Martin (Texas State)
OVERVIEW: The 7-footer Handlogten was the Sun Belt’s top freshman and averaged nearly 10 rebounds per game. He’s off to Florida and Sun Belt Player of the Year Taevion Kinsey is out of eligibility. Crawford didn’t put up huge numbers at Indiana State, but shoots a high percentage from 3-point range, fitting Dan D’Antoni’s style while Martin could replace some of Handlogten’s production inside.
OLD DOMINION
OUT: Faizon Fields, Jadin Johnson, Mekhi Long, Charles Smith, D’Angelo Stines
IN: Devin Ceaser (Buffalo),
OVERVIEW: Long transferring to Virginia Tech is a significant loss while Fields, Stines and Smith provided quality depth for the Monarchs. But Ceaser was a highly thought of recruit out of the DMV before not cracking the rotation at Buffalo and could play his way into the rotation.
SOUTH ALABAMA
OUT: Tyler Shirley, Diante Smith
IN: Thomas Howell (ULM), Maxwell Land (St. Francis, Pa.), Samuel Habe (Seton Hill), Isiah Gaiter (Assumption)
OVERVIEW: South Alabama continues to be a popular transfer destination under Richie Riley, and the Jaguars aren’t losing much production into the portal, though standouts including Isaiah Moore are out of eligibility. Moore and sharpshooter Owen White made a smooth transition from Division II to the Sun Belt, and USA hopes Habe and Gaiter are a repeat of that.
SOUTHERN MISS
OUT: Denijay Harris
IN: N/A
OVERVIEW: Harris had the best season of his career last season, averaging nearly nine points and six rebounds. The Golden Eagles may have to replace a lot of production after a surprise first-place finish, particularly if Austin Crowley goes pro. But USM is reportedly in the mix for St. John’s transfer Andre Curbelo, which would keep the program’s Puerto Rican pipeline flowing.
TEXAS STATE
OUT: Davion Coleman, Brandon Davis, Tuongthach Gatkek, Nate Martin
IN: Coleton Benson (Army), Christian Turner (Troy)
OVERVIEW: Martin heading to Sun Belt foe Marshall means the Bobcats are losing one of their top returning players and an inside presence. But Austin native Benson should make an immediate impact after averaging 12 points per game in the Patriot League. Turner is another Texan returning to the state and was a solid contributor at Troy, perhaps helping to make up for the loss of Martin.
TROY
OUT: Kirk Cole, Christian Turner, Duke Miles, Remy Graham, DJ Jamerson
IN: N/A
OVERVIEW: Turner is a player who might have had a chance to step up next season, but his opportunity will now come at Texas State. Miles showed flashes of being a really, solid Sun Belt player, but wasn’t on the court enough to make a huge impact, playing in just six games the past season.
