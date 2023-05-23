After he induced a leadoff flyout in the ninth inning, James Madison left-handed pitcher T.R. Williams wore a big grin across his face as Dukes pitching coach Jimmy Jackson walked out to the mound.
His day on the rubber was over, but Williams was glowing as he walked back to JMU’s dugout.
And rightfully so.
Williams was pulled after 4.1 innings of relief work in what was his most effective appearance out of the bullpen this season to give JMU a prime opportunity to advance in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.
The redshirt freshman was replaced by junior right-hander Joe Vogatsky, who needed just 13 pitches to secure the final two Old Dominion outs to give the Dukes their first league tournament win since 2016 in a 2-1 victory over the Monarchs on Tuesday afternoon in Montgomery, Ala.
With the win, JMU secured its 31st victory of the spring, which tied the most in a single-season under coach Marlin Ikenberry, who’s 2019 squad finished 31-26. The Dukes advanced to the double-elimination format of the tournament and will face second-seeded Southern Miss on Wednesday afternoon.
The Dukes' victory also closed the door on the inaugural TowneBank Royal Rivalry, as JMU holds a 16.5-7.5 advantage in the season-long challenge between the two athletic departments.
But it was Williams who steered the Dukes past the Monarchs in the single-elimination game as he entered in the fifth inning and quickly faced a pair of left-handed bats, including Sun Belt first team selection Hunter Fitz-Gerald, and worked through it seamlessly.
The Page County alum tossed 4.1 innings out of the Dukes’ bullpen and didn’t allow a run or hit, while he walked one and struck out four — all on an efficient 58 pitches.
“The ball was just flying out of my hand,” William said. “[After] the first or second batter, I could really tell my fastball was coming in there and they were swinging and missing through it. I’m really happy [with the outing.]”
The outing was Williams’ longest without conceding a hit and it also extends his hitless streak to 6.1 innings over his last two appearances.
For the pitcher that struggled early on in the season as a starter, Williams has grown comfortable in his bullpen role and the Dukes have leaned on him in the process.
The biggest change for Williams through it? Being able to attack the zone and try to blow his fastball past hitters.
“Just really going after them instead of playing around,” Williams said. “When you’re a starter, you can kind of flip breaking balls in there and as a reliever, you really have to come in and make your mark in the game.”
Williams’ stout effort allowed Ikenberry to keep his bullpen usage to a minimum in the Dukes’ league tournament opener since JMU only needed a total of an inning of work out of two other relief pitchers — Matt Kleinfelter and closer Joe Vogatsky.
“It was huge,” Ikenberry said. “He’s been great out of the bullpen for us this year, especially in the last couple months. We were just excited to extend him a little bit and he did exactly what we needed him to do.”
The Dukes were able to ride Williams once Kleinfelter cleaned up the fourth inning after he inherited a bases-loaded jam from starter Todd Mozoki, but he induced a lineout to end the frame.
And in the bottom of the inning, JMU got all the offense it needed after Kyle Novak’s two-RBI double scored Fenwick Trimble and Trevon Dabney to take the lead from the Monarchs.
After that, it was smooth sailing the rest of the way behind Williams’ almost perfect relief appearance.
The 6-foot-1 reliever has grown to like his new role in the bullpen this spring. For Williams, all it takes is the first few pitches to find his groove.
“Coming out of the ‘pen, for some people is harder, for me I like it a lot,” Williams said. “Once I get that first out or first-pitch strike, I can really settle in and get into the zone.”
With JMU’s (31-23) season hanging in the balance, Williams got comfortable quickly and mowed through the Old Dominion lineup to give the Dukes, the preseason No. 10 team in the Sun Belt, at least two more games in the league tournament.
