With A New Number On His Jersey, Walker Comfortable In JMU’s Defense

In the early stages of Jailin Walker's football journey, he was given the chance to pick his number with the Mosby Spartans in Richmond.
His four friends picked in front of him — and chose the first four numbers available, one through four — which left Walker with a decision.
It was an easy one.
Walker picked No. 5 because it continued the synchronous line of numbers and was one of his favorites.
Soon enough, Walker shined as a running back and linebacker in the number.
But when he arrived at Varina High School, his favorite number wasn't available — it was retired.
Walker donned No. 21 with the Blue Devils, again as a running back and linebacker. When he joined James Madison, he had No. 25 — made up partly by his favorite number.
Three years later, Walker had an idea. Defensive lineman Jamare Edwards exhausted his eligibility this past fall, so No. 5 was open on the Dukes' roster. Walker approached JMU coach Curt Cignetti and offered to work for the number, but the fifth-year coach allowed him to change to his childhood number.
For Walker, the single-digit number brought back a recollection of his childhood days of running around the football fields in Richmond.
"I just felt the memories of having the No. 5 on," Walker said. "[It] just brings me to life."
With his new number, Walker is set to enter his second season as the Dukes' starting WILL linebacker, a spot that was opened up by Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey's departure for Texas at the end of last spring.
In his first season commanding the middle of the defense next to Taurus Jones, Walker shined. He was second on the team with 63 total tackles — trailing Jones by 19 in one less game played — while he also added three tackles for a loss, a sack, three interceptions and five pass breakups.
"Taurus is a good player, and Jailin is a good player," Cignetti said. "They both are football smart, know their assignments and are where they're supposed to be most of the time, so it works well."
But while Walker found immediate success in the middle of JMU's nationally-known defense, he's not one to settle. Instead, he used the offseason to pick his game apart, piece by piece to help take it to another level.
"Every aspect of your game you have to critique," Walker said. "I've been working on my hands, my strength — I've been working on everything. … Just to get my game to come collectively as one."
As Walker talked about improving his own game individually, he continually mentioned how comfortable he is in the defense now.
The Dukes returned seven defensive starters from last year, so as Walker and company went through spring practice and are halfway through fall camp, the unit's cohesiveness has continued to strengthen.
Walker said that he doesn't have to worry about the other 10 players on the defense doing their job, rather, he knows they'll do it, and they are there to help him out if needed.
"I can trust the scheme, I can trust my coaches, which allows me to play fast," Walker said. "I can trust my players, I can count on them if I'm down or they can count on me. That's what I've learned, to build chemistry with the guys and to play fast no matter what."
With that in mind, Walker was confident that JMU's defense could replicate what it did a year ago. The Dukes were the top unit in the Sun Belt Conference and inside the top 10 in the entire FBS.
But how will they do it? Ignoring the outside noise.
"We've just got to keep stacking days," Walker said. "We can't let the rat poison, the politics or social media get to us. We just have to be focused, be dialed in and keep stacking days."
Walker and the Dukes are preparing for a new season, which includes a return to the childhood digit that allowed the 6-foot-1, 218-pound linebacker to fall in love with the sport.
For Walker, it's an opportunity to embrace his childhood memories and do it with the jersey that he grew up adoring.
"I was a dangerous No. 5," Walker said with a laugh. "Wearing No. 5, it just meant something to me. It was one of those numbers that just means something to me. It looks good on me and I feel like I play my best in No. 5."
