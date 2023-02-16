Alonzo Sule’s smile was larger than his 6-foot-7 frame as he checked into the game for James Madison less than four minutes into the contest against Old Dominion.
As he walked on to the court, the 4,829 person crowd at the Atlantic Bank Union Center gave a hearty cheer and forward Mezie Offurum gave Sule a hug as the forwards swapped spots.
For Sule, it was his first game action since Jan. 14 as he missed the last eight games with a shoulder injury.
“Man, [it was] beautiful,” Offurum said of Sule’s return. “He rehabbed so much to get back. Just being with him every day in our room, just battling back. I was very happy for him.”
On his first possession in the game, Sule grabbed a defensive rebound, leaping into the air to corral the ball. And with his return to the floor, which brought the Dukes’ front court back to full strength, JMU’s size went to work against the Monarchs.
The Dukes grabbed 37 rebounds in the 76-67 win over ODU, which marked the fourth straight victory in the Royal Rivalry — the longest such streak in the series history.
JMU’s rebounding margin, plus-10, was something that JMU coach Mark Byington was happy to see since ODU held a seven-rebound advantage in the first meeting this season in Norfolk on Feb 2.
In that meeting, the Monarchs recorded 15 offensive rebounds and Byington wanted to combat that this time around. And it worked, as JMU limited ODU to just eight.
“We wanted to keep them off, but at the same time we wanted ours at the other end,” Byington said. “That’s the identity I want us to have. We got to play as physical and tough as them and we’ve got to do it every game.”
Offurum led the way for the Dukes with seven rebounds, while Sule added four and Wooden logged a pair to round out JMU’s bigs.
And with the added height on the floor, JMU’s guards were able to join in on the glass. Noah Friedel added six and Takal Molson logged five to pace the Dukes’ ball handlers.
“I would say rebounding has been an emphasis the last couple weeks, no matter what game, just as a team, being more physical and getting more boards,” Friedel said. “They’re huge plays.”
But ODU coach Jeff Jones pointed to the Dukes’ athletic forwards — Offurum and Wooden — that make rebounding against JMU difficult.
“They’re a different animal when it comes to rebounding,” Jones said. “Most teams have the bigger post guy in and around close to the basket — Mezie’s out beyond the 3-point line, Wooden’s out beyond the 3-point line. The shot goes up and they come running in, it’s different, it’s not like most teams.”
Not only did the healthy front court do well on the glass, but JMU’s bigs were able to assert themselves using their long wingspans, blocking a pair of shots.
The loudest block? Well, it was more than just the stop on the defensive end.
Duke’ forward Justin Amadi blocked Fazion Fields’ shot midway through the second half and it fell into Offurum’s hands. The Dukes quickly pushed the ball up the floor and Offurum fed Amadi for a tomahawk slam, which made the home crowd deafening and gave JMU a 49-36 lead.
For Byington, Amadi had a complete game — four points, two rebounds, a block and a steal — which helped make the Dukes’ forwards even more effective in the win over the Monarchs and he hopes that trend continues as JMU approaches the Sun Belt Conference tournament.
“I think Justin had his best game in maybe a month,” Byington said. “We need to get him back going. He is so athletic and when he plays really hard, good things happen. I hope this is just a start.”
