This time last spring, James Madison running back Kaelon Black was working his way back from a season-ending knee injury he suffered at Weber State in 2021.
But after a productive first full season of football, Black is back at 100 percent and has been able to use a full offseason to work on his football skills rather than rehabbing an injury.
And it shows.
The redshirt sophomore looks the part of a workhorse running back, something the Dukes will need in the fall as Percy Agyei-Obese ran out of eligibility and ran for more than 900 yards last fall.
“I’ve definitely learned that being humble and staying consistent was the main thing that would get me back to where I was before,” Black told the Daily News-Record. “I just felt like the coaches gave me a chance and I took advantage of it.”
Black was the Dukes’ second or third option at running back last fall behind Agyei-Obese and big-bodied back Latrele Palmer, but he still rushed for 333 yards and three touchdowns on just 69 attempts.
The Virginia Beach native still found ways to make big plays for JMU last fall, including a 23-yard receiving touchdown at Appalachian State that sparked the Dukes’ 25-point comeback victory.
After dealing with an injury-shortened season the year before, Black was thankful to return to the field and make an impact last fall — something he did in a quick manner.
“It was a blessing, especially in a sense that I was able to come back and get cleared in about seven and a half months,” Black said. “I was blessed to be back on the field, back out there with the guys again. Just reading holes, running routes and just doing what I love to do.”
Black, who missed some time this spring with an ankle that was landed on in a scrimmage, headlines a talented running back room that added Stony Brook transfer Ty Son Lawton in the winter, in addition to a healthy Solomon Vanhorse, Wayne Knight and Palmer.
For JMU coach Curt Cignetti, the running back position isn’t a worry as the Dukes prepare to break spring camp with the final practice on Thursday and the team’s spring game on Saturday.
“I think we have depth and good players, especially if we can stay healthy,” Cignetti said. “I thought Kaelon was having an excellent spring, he got rolled up on in a scrimmage. … That will be a position of strength.”
Inside the running back room, there isn’t much dissimilar to last fall. The main difference is leadership. Agyei-Obese shouldered that as a sixth-year player, but now it’s a group effort to replace that.
In lieu of Agyei-Obese leading the way, Black, Palmer, Lawton and Vanhorse have taken leadership roles to hold everyone accountable, Black said.
“I would say there’s a slight difference with Percy gone,” Black said. “He was a big mentor for us running backs. We’re just trying to get back into a groove this spring and I feel like we did that so far, especially as a group. … We’re all just trying to be one.”
The leadership isn’t coming from a loud, yelling running back. Instead, they’re working to set an example for others in the room that has been a staple of the Dukes’ offense for years.
“It’s just mainly leading by example and also being vocal at the same time,” Black said. “It was very important to have a leader in any position group to make sure everyone is in check and everyone is following suit and that we exceed expectations.”
Lawton is the only newcomer of the group, but it didn’t take him long to grow comfortable in the position room. He’s not a talker, according to Black, but isn’t afraid to lower his pads and show what he can do.
“On the field, he doesn’t do much talking [either],” Black said of Lawton. “He lets his play do that for him. Very elusive, really an all-down back that can catch the ball, run the ball. … He’s very decisive.”
Lawton, a sixth-year back, played in 27 games at Stony Brook and rushed for 2,012 yards and 21 touchdowns on 457 carries in his time with the Seawolves. He led the Colonial Athletic Association in rushing during the 2021 campaign with 1,088 yards and 10 touchdowns in just 11 games.
But when did he have one of his best performances? Against JMU in 2019.
In his lone game against the Dukes, Lawton logged 27 carries for 108 yards and three touchdowns as the Seawolves took the purple and gold to overtime, but JMU prevailed in a 45-38 win.
With his experience in the running back room, Cignetti was excited to see what he can do for the Dukes as he pushes Black and Palmer for snaps this fall.
“He brings more competition,” Cignetti said. “He’s a big, fast guy that takes it downhill. He led the CAA in rushing. He’s fast too.”
With Agyei-Obese, a running back that was seemingly the face of JMU’s offense for years, not on the field, that doesn’t change the approach of the position group for the upcoming season.
Instead, they’re ready to carry the legacy as the Dukes prepare for their second season in the Sun Belt Conference.
“We’re just keeping that tradition going of the long history of JMU running backs,” Black said. “And we’re going to make sure that we stay focused, stay humble and get the job done.”
