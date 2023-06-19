While much of the James Madison campus feels quieter as summer break continues, the Atlantic Union Bank Center has buzzed with activity.
In addition to high school and youth camps for the men’s and women’s basketball teams, the Dukes men’s team has brought the team back to campus following a short getaway, and work toward a Sun Belt Conference championship has begun.
That includes integrating six new players into the mix, including five transfers. But JMU head coach Mark Byington said the Dukes’ veteran players, including three grad transfers, have made that a smooth process.
“We try to be real particular on personalities,” Byington said. “In particular looking for guys who had similar team goals, they can have individual goals too, but similar team goals to what we wanted. A lot of times that starts with the oldest guys and grad transfers because they know they have one year left and what they want to get out of it. Those guys have been great.”
Guards Michael Green III and Bryant Randleman, and big man TJ Bickerstaff, each committed to the Dukes in the spring to play their fifth and final season of college basketball, and each has a substantial list of career accomplishments.
But despite being starters and significant producers on their previous squads, all three have a goal of fitting in with a deep JMU roster and helping take the Dukes to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013.
“With Bryant, Michael Green and also TJ, those guys have been great,” Byington said. “They fit right in. They know basketball. It’s almost like they’ve already been here for a couple of years the way they just adjust.”
Much of the early June work came individually and in small groups with the coaching staff focusing on skill enhancement and getting players into the weight room. But that will change this week as the team will spend more time in the gym together.
Of course, that’s during official workout sessions. There’s been plenty of five-on-five play after hours at the AUBC.
“We’re going to get together as a group and we’re all going to be in the same session,” Byington said. “But because our summer is long, I didn’t want to start wearing out my voice and wearing them out with practices, even though we’re at a shorter time. But everytime I hear about the guys, they are playing pickup non-stop. They are doing their thing, but we’re not doing it as an organized group yet.”
As JMU currently tabbed my most analytics and prognosticators as the favorite to win the Sun Belt, prepares for the upcoming season, more news could be on the way. Sources said the Dukes are planning an offseason trip to play in Italy later this summer that could be officially announced soon.
Additional announcements about the regular season schedule could trickle out in the next few weeks.
