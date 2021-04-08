They’re trying to do what they never had the opportunity to pull off last year.
“It really made the motivation a little easier this year after everything was taken away,” James Madison women’s tennis coach Shelley Jaudon said. “We just feel like we sort of have unfinished business.”
The Dukes broke through in Jaudon’s first season at the helm in 2019, capturing the Colonial Athletic Association tournament championship for the first time in school history and earning a team berth into the NCAA first round for the first time ever. They were anxious to defend their conference crown heading into last spring, but that was before the pandemic scrapped the back half of their spring slate and forced them to wait until now to try to repeat as league champs.
JMU (9-4, 4-0 CAA) wraps up regular-season action this weekend, with a home non-conference clash against Marshall today and a CAA match at Hillside Courts with College of Charleston on Saturday. A victory over Charleston for the Dukes would make them the No. 1 seed for the CAA tournament for the first time in their history.
“I think it’s really built a chemistry among all of us,” JMU fifth-year senior Jona Roka said. “And I think that’s the secret we have compared to other CAA schools. We just have great chemistry and a great mentality on this team after the COVID season. It’s driven us to win another title even more because we didn’t have the chance last year. I think it’s encouraged us to want to continue to work harder each and every day and secure that CAA title in a couple of weeks.”
Roka, who set the school record for career combined wins (she has 157 currently) earlier this season during a victory against William & Mary, said she’s witnessed how the Dukes have transformed under Jaudon’s watch.
Jaudon came to JMU after a stint as an assistant with her alma mater at Alabama.
“We had girls, who when I got here, were hungry,” Jaudon said. “It wasn’t just, ‘Oh we want to play the season.’ They wanted to do better.”
Jaudon said she knew upon arrival she needed to implement two beliefs to push the Dukes from competitor to serious contender.
“We came in and focused on the culture,” Jaudon said, “making it more team-oriented, more family-oriented and I think the girls are willing to do more for their family when they’re bought into a culture. So, they’ve worked extremely hard and I think that’s a huge thing. And I think, too, it’s the championship mindset. As a program, we’ve never had that success and so getting it done for the first time has changed the mindset.”
She said though tennis usually lends itself to players typically focusing on their individual results and successes, her players understand the benefits of approaching the game with a team point of view.
“The beauty of college tennis is, yes, we’re playing an individual sport,” Roka said, “but at the end of the day we’re building points on that scoreboard and as we play and as we secure those seven points, it doesn’t matter if we’re playing individually on the court. We’re working together as a whole to win for JMU.”
Said Jaudon: “That’s huge when it’s 3-all or 3-2 and at the end of the match and there’s pressure with a lot on the line. They step up for each other and have each other’s back.”
Kylie Moulin, a redshirt sophomore who originally was recruited to Alabama by Jaudon and began her career with the Crimson Tide, said she trusts Jaudon completely and knows exactly what her coach is striving to accomplish.
“[Jaudon] definitely has asked me to help the team,” Moulin said, “because I had come from a big school like Alabama. It’s Power Five. They have a long history of having a championship mindset there, so I think it’s nice. I’ve come in and brought an outside perspective of what the environment and the culture here can become.”
Moulin and Roka have teamed up to be one of the best doubles pairs nationally, ranking as high as 76th in the country by ITA last month. Together, Moulin and Roka are 8-1. Jaudon said those two complement each other’s style of play, with Roka as the hard hitter and Moulin thriving with consistency and the ability to set Roka up.
JMU is 25-10 in all of its doubles matches this season.
“We’ve been playing really good doubles,” Jaudon said, “which always gets momentum going into singles because there’s a big difference in having to win three singles matches versus four, so that doubles point has been huge for us. And once we get that doubles point, we’re off and running and we know we’re hard to beat.”
Seven singles players have a record better than .500, with Moulin at 9-1, redshirt sophomore Daniela Voloh at 8-1, Wake Forest transfer Alexis Franco at 9-2, Roka at 8-4 and redshirt sophomore Daria Afanasyeva at 7-4.
“We know how to push each other on and off the court,” Moulin said. “And ultimately, we all have the same goal of getting better throughout the season and I also think that we have done a great job this year of staying focused. I know it’s hard with everything going on – COVID and all the uncertainty – but we’ve had a great mindset of pushing and working toward our goals.”
Jaudon added: “They bought in from the first day they came back. And that’s what we talk about. We don’t have to win every match. We just want to give ourselves a chance to be successful and they’ve done that.”
