For the third time in as many years, James Madison forward Kiki Jefferson earned honors from the Colonial Athletic Association, but overall the Dukes weren’t well represented on the 2022 All-CAA squads.
Jefferson was named second-team All-CAA after averaging 18.8 points per game, third in the league. Jefferson also ranked eighth in the conference at 6.8 rebounds per game. She finished in the top 15 in both assists and blocked shots, but was shut out of first-team honors as JMU finished the season 14-15 and 10-8 in the CAA, good for fourth place behind Drexel, Delaware and Towson. It marked the first time in more than 10 years the Dukes finished worse than second in the league.
No other JMU players were represented on the all-conference teams or individual awards.
Delaware’s Jasmine Dickey was named the CAA Player of the Year and was joined on the first team by teammate Ty Battle, Northeastern’s Kendall Currence, Towson’s Aleah Nelson and Drexel’s Keishana Washington.
Jefferson was named the CAA’s Rookie of the Year two seasons ago and took home first-team honors last season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.