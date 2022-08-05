James Madison men’s soccer’s already strong recruiting class just got even better with the addition of Evan Southern, a forward from Iowa Western Community College, as JMU head coach Paul Zazenski announced the addition on Friday morning..
Southern was a part of the Iowa Western team that won the 2021 NJCAA national title. In two seasons with the Reivers, Southern scored 23 goals and logged six assists. He scored 17 goals on 46 shots this past season with Iowa Western.
“He is a hardworking, versatile attacking player who is smart with his runs and can finish his chances,” Zazenski said of Southern. “Evan was a prolific youth goal scorer at the academy level having played for Oakwood Academy and we are confident his experience in college soccer will help add depth to our attacking unit."
Before playing at Iowa Western, Southern played one season at Atlantic 10 power Saint Louis, where he spent the 2019 season as a reserve, appearing in two matches.
While playing with Oakwood Academy, Southern was the captain and helped the team advance to the U.S. Development Academy playoffs and was among the top five in goals per game.
Southern joins a recruiting class that was ranked No. 27 in the country by Top Drawer Soccer and is the ninth recruit for the Dukes.
JMU begins its season against Binghamton in the Fairfield by Marriott Invitational on Aug. 25 at 7:30 p.m. at Sentara Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.