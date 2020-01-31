National Signing Day is quickly approaching, and James Madison is working to put the finishing touches on its 2020 recruiting class.
On Friday, Woodside (Newport News) linebacker Seth Naotala announced his commitment to the Dukes via Twitter, becoming the 17th pledge for the group.
As a senior at Woodside, he racked up 162 total tackles to go along with 26 tackles for loss, three sacks and three interceptions to earn Peninsula District Defensive Player of the Year honors.
Naotala was also named a Virginia High School League Class 5 first-team All-State selection, and earned first-team All-Peninsula District and first-team All-Tidewater honors.
To this point, he’s the lone linebacker in the class, and will join Henrico (Richmond) offensive lineman Tyshawn Wyatt, who committed Monday, in signing their Letters of Intent on Wednesday. JMU inked 14 players during the early signing period in December and added Minnesota defensive line transfer Abi N-Okonji at the start of the semester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.