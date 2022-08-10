The James Madison swimming and diving program announced the addition of Kongrong "KR" Li to its coaching staff as a diving coach on Wednesday.
"I am so excited to have KR join our swimming & diving family," JMU head coach Dane Pedersen said in a statement released by the school's athletic department. "He has been successful at every level he has coached, including collegiately and internationally. In addition to his amazing results and coaching skill set, he also was an ideal fit within our program and JMU's culture. He is going to do amazing things at JMU and I can't wait for the new season to arrive with him at the helm of our divers."
Li spent last season at Illinois and before that, was the head diving coach for 13 years at Miami University for the men's and women's programs.
During his time in Ohio, the RedHawks had seven All-American selections and three second-place finishes at the NCAA National Championships.
They brought home 10 Diver of the Year honors and Li was named the Mid-American Conference Diving Coach of the Year four different times.
"I'm happy to join the JMU swimming and diving program and I am looking forward to a great season with this team," Li said.
