His two-day stay in Harrisonburg was enough to convince Anthony Johnson to make it his future home.
Late Friday, the Burlington Township (Burlington, N.J.) wide receiver committed to James Madison, becoming the seventh pledge in the Dukes’ 2022 recruiting class.
“It is a beautiful school and they’re a competitive team,” Johnson told the Daily News-Record shortly after announcing his decision on Twitter.
“Their mindset is winning, winning, winning, so why not go there?” he said.
Johnson said he visited JMU and its coaching staff beginning on Thursday before participating in the Dukes’ final one-day prospect camp of the summer on Friday.
Upon arrival on Thursday, according to Johnson, he had a chance to chat with his lead recruiter Mike Shanahan, the program’s offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach, as well as strength coach Derek Owings.
Johnson said he was able to tour the weight room with Owings and the campus with Shanahan, before sitting and watching film with Shanahan, who explained how JMU uses its wide receivers.
“They see me as more of an outside receiver,” the 6-foot-1 pass-catcher said.
For Burlington Township as a junior last fall, Johnson collected 23 catches for 675 yards and eight touchdowns over seven games. He also returned punts and kicks, and had one kickoff return for a score.
“They’re a very well-balanced team and have a lot of guys who make plays,” Johnson said about JMU. “So, I feel like I’ll fit right in helping the team make plays. I would say I’m a playmaker. I turn little plays into big plays, and I’m good with the ball in my hands.”
He selected the scholarship offer from JMU over others from Stony Brook and Central Connecticut State.
Johnson said the Dukes made their offer to him during their first phone call to him in early June, and ever since then he was interested in JMU.
“I was really surprised [JMU offered then] because that was the first time we talked,” he said.
The relationship developed from there and he planned to see the school he was becoming more and more interested in.
Johnson, who is a standout basketball player for Burlington Township, too, said football has always been his favorite sport, which prompted him to pursue playing football over basketball in college.
