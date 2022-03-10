After almost 40 years, James Madison and Virginia will go toe to toe on the gridiron again.
The Dukes announced a non-conference matchup with the Cavaliers set for Sept. 9, 2023 in Charlottesville on Thursday morning.
It will be the fourth meeting between the two programs and the first since 1983, as the Cavaliers hold a 2-1 series lead.
The Dukes beat the Cavaliers 21-17 in 1982 behind an 80-yard touchdown grab from Gary Clark, as well as a late-game touchdown from Jon Roddy in the fourth quarter.
All three games in the series have been played in Charlottesville and the next meeting will be no different, being played at Scott Stadium.
Virginia is one of five games against Atlantic Coast Conference opponents the Dukes have scheduled for the next seven years, joining Louisville (2022), North Carolina (2024, 2028) and Virginia Tech (2025).
This is the first game on the schedule for the 2023 campaign for the Dukes, who will add three more non-conference contests at a later date.
JMU is expected to add Miami (OH) to its 2023 slate, as reported by FBSchedules.com in February. That contest is set to be a road game with the RedHawks making the return trip in 2026.
The two games against Miami (OH) have yet to be announced by JMU.
