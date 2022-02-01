When head coach Marlin Ikenberry told the James Madison pitching staff about how the Dukes would handle pitching this season, they gave him a blank stare.
Traditionally, a starting pitcher would pitch five to seven innings in a game. That won’t be the case this season at JMU as Ikenberry said on Tuesday that he will use two starting pitchers each game.
Once the starter runs through the opposing team’s batting order twice, he’ll be pulled and the next “starter” will enter for his two rounds of the order.
It’s not something Ikenberry has done before, but it’s necessary. This season will be the first 56-game season for the Dukes since 2019 and the move is to help keep the JMU pitching staff’s arms fresh.
“We have enough depth and we feel like our quality of arms could do that and hand the ball over to our best eight guys in the back end of the ballgame,” Ikenberry said. “We feel like we have the ability to do that.”
Not only does it limit how many pitches the starting pitcher will throw, but it also allows the second pitcher ample time to warm up and be ready to take the mound.
Traditionally, a middle reliever would be told to get hot midway through the game, but as high school and summer leagues stray away from it, so is Ikenberry.
“You look at building pitch counts up and you look at routines, all these kids have come out of certain routines that they’ve been in,” Ikenberry said. “To ask a pitcher to go get hot in the fifth doesn’t happen anymore.”
As the season nears – the Dukes open at No. 11 Florida State on Feb. 18 – Ikenberry is still working on what pitchers will assume what role in the new-look approach. Ikenberry said eight players will be labeled starters and then he’ll take time to address the other roles in the bullpen – middle relievers and closers.
“It’s not giving the opposing team an opportunity to see a starter three times through the lineup and it allows us to stay in a routine,” Ikenberry said. “When we start mixing and matching different looks, it’ll allow teams to not see the same guy too often.”
He did say that graduate student right-handed pitcher Justin Showalter, a Turner Ashby alum, will be the Dukes’ Friday night starter, while redshirt sophomore left-handed pitcher Donovan Burke will pitch on Saturdays and sophomore right-handed pitcher Joe Vogatsky will throw on Sundays.
Showalter pitched 35 innings last season and Ikenberry said he didn’t think it would be fair to ask him to throw 100 or more innings this season as the Dukes’ go-to arm.
The new approach will allow some position players, who haven’t been able to pitch a lot, the opportunity to come out of the bullpen.
Standout redshirt sophomore outfielder and left-handed pitcher Chase DeLauter was a starter his freshman season, but he will now come out of the bullpen. Ikenberry also said that Nick Zona, the Dukes’ shortstop, was also recruited to pitch, even though he’s only thrown one inning.
“It gives our guys a lot of different … looks and we’re not going to have to ride five or six guys the entire season,” Ikenberry said. “It’ll allow guys to step up and be ready to go.”
