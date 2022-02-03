It didn’t look good for the Dukes at the start, but it didn't matter.
James Madison trailed by as many as 11 early, but the Dukes chipped away to beat Northeastern 76-71 in Colonial Athletic Association men's basketball action on Thursday night in Boston.
Vado Morse led the Dukes (13-7, 4-5 CAA) with 25 points, including five made 3-pointers. Charles Falden added 11 points to help JMU to the win. Nikola Djogo led the Huskies (6-16, 0-11 CAA) with 24 points.
The win completed a season sweep of Northeastern — the first time JMU has swept the Huskies in a season in program history.
“We needed it,” Mark Byington said postgame with JMU play-by-play announcer Dave Riggert of the win postgame, after snapping a two-game losing streak and dropping four of the team’s last five games before Northeastern.
The Dukes injury news got worse just an hour before tipoff on Thursday, as JMU announced redshirt freshman guard Terell Strickland received a season-ending surgery. Strickland is the second player the Dukes have lost to injury for the season, joining Takal Molson, who suffered a season-ending knee injury against Drexel.
JMU did get a player back from the training room as Tyree Ihenacho returned to the court for the first time since Dec. 11. The Prior Lake, Min., native logged 5 points and team-high seven rebounds in 23 minutes in his return.
“It felt great to be back out there with my brothers,” Ihenacho said. “It’s tough to be out with injuries, but I’m back. It’s great to be back on track.”
It wasn’t the plan for Ihenacho to play as many minutes as he did, but Byington went with what was working for the Dukes.
“The guy hasn’t played basketball since the Radford game,” Byington said of Ihenacho’s play. “I didn’t want to play him over 18 minutes and I could tell he was tired, but even when he was tired he was our best option.”
The Dukes didn’t score for the first three minutes before Falden broke the drought with a layup. It didn’t take long for the Huskies to answer, going on a quick 5-0 run.
JMU started 2-of-9 from the field, but then they seemed to find their stroke. The Dukes used a 6-0 run to pull within five midway through the half.
Morse, who started 0-for-4 from the field, started to take control for the Dukes in the latter half of the first half. He sparked a 7-0 run for the Dukes, scoring the first 5 points, pulling JMU within a basket of the Huskies.
Morse kept connecting from deep in the first half, knocking down a 3-pointer right after freshman guard Devon Savage hit one of his own, pulling the Dukes within one.
JMU closed the first half on a 17-3 run over the last 4:39, knocking down its last five shots of the period, taking a 7-point lead to the locker room.
“In the first half, like the last 10 or 12 minutes, our zone was really good,” Byington said. “We did some different things in our zone and it got stops. We held them to 35 percent [shooting] in the first half and I was really happy.”
The Dukes led by 11 in the second half, but Northeastern figured out JMU’s zone defense, using a pair of runs to retake the lead.
First it was a 7-0 run to cut JMU’s lead to four and then the Huskies took advantage of seven-straight missed shots by the Dukes to build a 13-2 run to pull ahead by four.
The Dukes used a 6-0 run of their own to take the lead and didn’t look back.
Morse buried a triple to extend JMU’s lead to four with just under five minutes to play.
JMU went to a man defense toward the end of the game and held on for the win after Falden stole the ball and laid it in to put the Dukes up by five with less than a minute to play.
The Dukes only gave up three field goals in the final five minutes, including a Northeastern dunk with less than 10 seconds to play, as JMU allowed the Huskies to run clock off.
The Dukes held the Huskies to just one made 3-pointer in the second half after they knocked down six in the first 20 minutes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.