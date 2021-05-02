James Madison’s season will continue in Texas.
The third-seeded Dukes racked up 468 total yards of offense and forced a pair of turnovers to knock off visiting North Dakota 34-21 in the quarterfinals of the FCS postseason on Sunday evening at Bridgeforth Stadium.
With its 11th straight win in a postseason game at home, JMU (7-0) advances to face second-seeded Sam Houston State in the national semifinals this coming Saturday in Huntsville, Texas. It’ll be the Dukes’ fourth semifinal appearance in five seasons.
North Dakota’s (5-2) season is over.
JMU built an advantage, leaning on its strength – the running game. Senior running back Percy Agyei-Obese carried 27 times for 128 yards and scored two rushing touchdowns.
His second-quarter score extended the Dukes’ edge to 17-7, and it appeared as if the Dukes would cruise from there. Senior cornerback Wesley McCormick’s interception on the following North Dakota possession, could’ve been returned for a touchdown, but he went to the ground with no one around him when it looked like he pulled his groin.
The Fighting Hawks narrowed their deficit, using two trick plays to pull within six points by halftime.
It was all Dukes out of the locker room, though. Agyei-Obese’s 28-yard run in the third quarter helped setup the first of two touchdown passes from Cole Johnson to Antwane Wells Jr. Wells Jr. finished with a game-best 143 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
