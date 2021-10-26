In the latest sign of James Madison’s likely move from the Football Championship Subdivision to the Football Bowl Subdivision and into the Sun Belt Conference, the school’s Board of Visitors will hold an emergency meeting on Friday.
JMU sent out notice of the meeting on Tuesday morning.
There was not one previously scheduled until Nov. 18-19.
Once the Board of Visitors approve of the jump from FCS status to FBS status and a conference change from the Colonial Athletic Association, where the Dukes have been longstanding members, to the Sun Belt, the University can move forward into the next part of the process. That involves earning approval from the state.
Virginia’s HB1897 requires any four-year public institution seeking change to the division of level – including FCS to FBS – for any of its sports programs to earn state approval.
JMU has been on a bit of a slower timeline compared to the other three schools – all current members of Conference USA – also to likely join the Sun Belt.
Southern Miss and the Sun Belt are scheduled for a joint press conference on Tuesday afternoon, and sources told the Daily News-Record early Monday that Southern Miss would announce its move on Tuesday. Old Dominion, which doesn’t need approval from the state of Virginia since it’d be moving within FBS, isn’t likely to be far behind Southern Miss.
Marshall is also expected to join the Sun Belt, but is naming a new university president this week.
For JMU and its increasingly probable move to the Sun Belt, sources have indicated the school wouldn’t need to add any sports for a transition to the FBS and Title IX. The department’s previous feasibility study confirmed this and it has very closely watched its ongoing compliance.
In regard to sports the Dukes offer, but the Sun Belt currently doesn’t, which are field hockey, lacrosse, swimming and diving, and men’s soccer, DN-R sources have indicated that with the additions of JMU, ODU and Marshall, the Sun Belt would have enough men’s soccer-playing schools to reinstate the sport. Sources have also indicated JMU is working through options for the other three sports, but is confident each would have good opportunity for conference membership.
