James Madison is another step closer to making a jump from the Football Championship Subdivision to the Football Bowl Subdivision and into the Sun Belt Conference.
On Friday morning, JMU’s Board of Visitors voted unanimously to approve the move and proceed forward with the process during an emergency meeting on campus at the school’s Festival and Student Conference Center.
“I think the time is right,” James Madison president Jonathan Alger said as he addressed the Board of Visitors at the conclusion of the meeting, “for this this conversation that the university is truly being recognized as a national university in multiple ways, as we all know, right now. So, I think that the timing is right for this important conversation.
“We’ve always sought to do things the right way, as a university, certainly in terms of athletics for our student athletes.”
The meeting was pushed into a closed session and the Board of Visitors spent about 90 minutes discussing the matter – athletic department staff in attendance included athletic director Jeff Bourne and members from communication, compliance, business and fundraising – until revealing its finding afterward. By the Code of Virginia, according to the BOV’s vice rector Deborah Tompkins Johnson, the BOV was able to close the meeting to consult with legal counsel about contract terms and other legal matters related to athletics.
Final approval needs to come from the state, and that will have to wait until next week.
Daily News-Record sources have indicated JMU won’t be able to present its plan to the General Assembly in Richmond until after Tuesday’s gubernatorial election, pushing any chance of announcement, if approved, until late next week.
The General Assembly’s Intercollegiate Athletics Review Commission is scheduled to meet on Nov. 5 at 10:30 a.m., according to Virginia’s Legislative Information System website.
“This morning was an important step as JMU moves forward in its consideration and evaluation of an invitation to join the Sun Belt Conference,” JMU released in a statement following the meeting. “We are pleased by the vote of the Board of Visitors’ Executive Committee and look forward to the next steps of the process with the Virginia General Assembly’s Athletics Commission. While the excitement and anticipation builds throughout the JMU community, it is important to follow all required processes and we are thankful for the support.”
Virginia HB1897 requires all four-year public institutions to earn approval from the state when any of its sports are moving up in division level – including from the FCS to the FBS.
Sources have said the school is working diligently to ensure its presentation for the General Assembly highlights that it can meet the financial requirements – specifically the ones in the Cox Bill – to make a jump to the FBS.
Southern Miss and Old Dominion have already officially joined the Sun Belt Conference. Southern Miss announced its move on Tuesday that coincided with Sun Belt commissioner Keith Gill, school president Dr. Rodney Bennett and athletic director Jeremy McClain holding a joint press conference. ODU made its move official on Wednesday afternoon and held a similar press conference on Thursday morning in Norfolk with Gill, ODU president Brian Hemphill and athletic director Wood Selig.
In addition to JMU, Marshall is expected to join and that would give the Sun Belt schools in 10 contiguous states stretching from West Virginia and Virginia down through Georgia and west to Texas.
A likely East Division would consist of Marshall, James Madison, Old Dominion, Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern and Georgia State.
“The East is going to be beastly in the Sun Belt,” Gill said Thursday at ODU. “There are going to be no easy games in any sport, but we’re really excited about that. That’s what this is about. This is about competing at the highest level and about games going down to the wire and about having fun, regional rivalries that fan bases can get to in an easy way and that fans are familiar with the institutions.”
The West would likely include Southern Miss, Troy, South Alabama, Arkansas State, Louisiana, Louisiana-Monroe and Texas State.
On Tuesday, McClain said: “We're going to create regional rivalries and reduce travel for our student athletes. It’s also going to allow our fans to travel.”
Old Dominion and Southern Miss have a start date of no later than July 1, 2023 in the Sun Belt.
According to sources, JMU has been the Sun Belt’s top target in this round of realignment with the league’s pursuit of Old Dominion and Marshall having driven the Dukes from being interested to wanting to make a commitment to the conference when those two programs became involved.
