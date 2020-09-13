Administrators and coaches at James Madison remain confident the Dukes will play basketball inside the brand new Atlantic Union Bank Center Arena this year.
But as the exact circumstances of the upcoming season remain a mystery, the university is bracing for further financial hits as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect college sports. Even so, JMU athletic director Jeff Bourne is hopeful the long-term benefits of the $140 million building outweigh immediate concerns.
“I think we have to look at it from a realistic point of view,” Bourne said. “We are in Year 1, and this facility is going to be here for a long, long time. We’re going to get by the COVID challenge, and once that happens we will end up instituting a schedule like we had planned from the very beginning. COVID will not change what our long-term philosophy is in terms of use of that facility.”
The Dukes are scheduled to host multiple high-profile non-conference basketball games at the Atlantic Union Bank Center, including men’s and women’s games against Virginia in November.
The NCAA Division I Council is set to meet Wednesday to establish a plan for the season, which could include pushing the start date back to Nov. 25 or later. If that happens it is possible the Dukes-Cavaliers matchups could be rescheduled for later in the season or perhaps even future seasons.
And even if those contests are played as scheduled, it remains unlikely the Dukes would be able to enjoy large crowds that might have otherwise been expected.
The AUBC is built to hold 8,500 fans for basketball and JMU officials anticipate being able to open the building at around 20 percent capacity for early-season contests.
It’s not just the disruption to athletic events that has hampered JMU during the coronavirus pandemic. Similar on-campus venues at Virginia and Old Dominion have allowed the athletic departments at those schools to offset the operating costs of those state-of-the-art arenas by hosting concerts, conventions and other events throughout the year.
JMU planned to debut the building with a concert during the Nov. 7 homecoming weekend, Bourne said, but that idea has long since been abandoned.
“We had planned on about an event per month to help generate revenue,” he said. “Right now, that’s not going to be a possibility.”
JMU also entered into partnerships with sponsors and vendors based on an expectation of a certain number of events and the possibility of large crowds. That includes significant naming rights deals. Atlantic Union Bank paid JMU $2.25 million for 10-year naming rights while UVa Health agreed to pay $3.5 million over seven years to place its logo on the court.
Those deals remain intact.
“From a naming standpoint, those are very long-term agreements that stretch down into the year 2030,” Bourne said. “They’d like it as early as we would, but we’ll struggle through these next number of months. Bottom line, for me, what makes what we’ve done worthwhile is the creation of a venue that lasts the test of time.”
Construction crews continue to race to finish the arena before the start of basketball season, which as of right now is scheduled for Nov. 10 when the JMU women would welcome Virginia.
“It’s somewhat of a moving target,” Bourne said. “We know we will have access for sure in November. It would be nice to think we could get our teams moved into their coaches’ offices and locker rooms, respectively, sooner than that. But we are waiting on full completion and a certificate of occupancy to be signed off on by Richmond.”
Though the number of fans who get to watch games in person may be limited, the broadcast experience for those who can’t get in the building could be improved with the new building offering improved studio facilities and additional locations for cameras and equipment.
“From a broadcast standpoint, our capabilities are tremendous compared to where we were before,” JMU associate athletic director for communications Kevin Warner said.
Though the situation surrounding the debut of the arena remains less than ideal for JMU, in many ways the Dukes will simply be glad to open up at all.
“We’re not at a crossroads where we can ask for a lot,” Bourne said. “We’re just hoping to be able to get it open and have our student athletes and coaches get a chance to play there.”
